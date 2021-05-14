James Reed Stephens, 74, of Niota passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home in the Mt. Harmony community. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee during the Vietnam War. He was also a lifelong truck driver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris June and James William Stephens. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Stephens; one son, Jayson (Aymi) Stephens; grandchildren, Jaykob and Ayla Jane Stephens; and sister, Darlene (Randy) Williams. James leaves behind two loyal “fur babies,” Biscuit and Odie. A private graveside service will take place at a later date. Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
