Wanda Sue Jenkins Lillard, 83, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, departed this life on Oct. 23, 2021, at her residence in Delano. She was born on Nov. 4, 1937, in Lupton City to the late Alvin L. and Ruby Lee Herron Jenkins. Ms. Lillard was a graduate of Etowah High School and furthered her education by graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Wesleyan College and later obtained her master’s degree from Tusculum College. She was an English teacher at Polk County High School and retired from McMinn County High School after 30 dedicated years in education. A member of Coghill Baptist Church, she enjoyed spending time with her church family and singing hymns. She was also a member of the Etowah Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, Alvin and Ruby Jenkins, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy H. Lillard; cherished grandson, Tanner King; and daughter-in-law, Lynette “Noopy” Lillard. Left to cherish the many memories include her beloved sons, William “Marty” Lillard and Drew (Susan) Lillard; grandchildren, Terra Wilson Caughorn, Yovani Lillard, Shelby Lillard, and Taylor Lillard; and special cousin, Ricky (Joyce) Lingerfelt. A Celebration of Life Service was conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, in the chapel of Higgins Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hatcher officiating. Interment followed in Green Hill Cemetery with her family serving as pallbearers. Family and friends gathered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.higginsfuneral.com Arrangements were entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.
