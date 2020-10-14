Mildred Fay Shaw Godfrey, 78, of Niota passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Sweetwater Hospital. She was a native Sweetwater and a lifelong resident of Monroe County. She was the daughter of the late John Lee and Pearl Mae Byrum Shaw. She was also preceded by brothers, Tommy Shaw and Bobby Shaw; and sisters, Beulah Vaughn, Edith Dawson and Edna Presswood. Mildred was of the Baptist Faith. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Bobby William Godfrey of Niota; son Robert and wife, Donna Godfrey, of Englewood; grandchildren, Christal Murphy and husband, Mike, of Chattanooga, Brandon Godfrey and wife, Jessica, of Niota, Jamin Godfrey and Kelcey of Cleveland, Brittanie Godfrey of Mobile, Ala., Todd Godfrey of Englewood, and Kaitlynn Godfrey of Englewood; great-grandchildren, Mikayla Murphy, Robby Godfrey, Ben Godfrey, Charlie Godfrey, Sofia Godfrey, Olivia Godfrey and J.J. Godfrey; sister, Ruby Barker of Chattanooga; brother, Benny Shaw and wife, Sherry, of Cleveland; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Dunn and husband, Ron, of Sweetwater; brother-in-law, Fred Godfrey and wife, Sharon, of Lenoir City; and several nieces and nephew. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Fork Cemetery in Philadelphia. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Mildred Fay Shaw Godfrey.
