Tony Wayne Jackson, 65, of Athens passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of McMinn County. Tony served in the United States Marine Corps. He loved his family, his country and his cars. Tony will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Dewey Jackson and Dorothy Kay Jackson; and one brother, Mike Jackson. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Debbie L. Jackson; one son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Amberly Jackson; grandchildren, Kyle Jackson, and Keylon and Ayden Plemons, all of Athens; two brothers, Bobby Jackson and Tim Jackson; and sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Jim Benton. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and other extended family members along with a host of friends. The family will be having a celebration of life to honor Tony at their home. Feel free to contact them for the exact time and location. In honor of Tony’s wishes, there will be no formal visitation. The family would like to thank everyone for the prayers, love, support, calls and texts during this time. Share a memory of Tony and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
