Miss Jackie Pannell, 76, of Cleveland passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. She was a graduate of Bradley Central High School Class of 1962. Jackie retired from the State of Tennessee Human Services Department after 37 years of service. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Cleveland, where she served in the children’s ministry, the library, Baptismal committee, as well as several other roles throughout the church. She enjoyed reading, needlework, crafting, and was an avid walker, as well as spending time with her friends and family. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Aline Pannell; and sister, Elizabeth Ann Harris. Left behind to cherish her memory are her brother, Butch Pannell and his wife, Marty, of Sale Creek; brother-in-law, Zane Harris of Cleveland; nephews, Beebo (Marcia) Harris, and Tommy (Vickie) Pannell; nieces, Anna Moody, Missy (Patrick) Priest, and Julie (Jamie) Walker; along with several great-nieces and nephews, four great-great-nephews, and one great-great-niece; as well as many dear friends and extended family. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 18, at Hilcrest Cemetery in Cleveland at 4:30 p.m. The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, July 18, at First Baptist Church of Cleveland from 2 to 4 p.m. Matt Moody, Joel Moody, Patrick Priest, Hunter Priest, Garrett Priest, Alex Walker, and Jack Walker will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund. Share a personal memory of Jackie or your condolences with her family at her online memorial, located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
