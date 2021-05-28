Vina Mae Underwood Davis was born in Turkey Creek in the back hills of Tellico Plains, not far from the North Carolina line. She was raised in and around the Tellico, Sweetwater, Madisonville area until she married Willard Amos Davis at the age of 14 and moved to the Dentsville area of McMinn County near the old Trew’s Store. There they started their family and farmed until they moved to Etowah. In 1965, they moved again to Cleveland to be near his work. She remained at the same address until she moved to heaven. She will be greatly missed by her family and the many friends, neighbors, and all adoptees she has loved for all these years. All will cherish the memories of “going to Mamaw’s House.” Her favorite thing to do was cook and feed her family. She looked for any excuse to have a family gathering with food. Through the years, she has opened her home and especially her kitchen to numerous people, friends, three generations of friends of her children. The more the merrier was her motto. Mae was baptized as a young girl in the Holiness church, but her latest membership was with Southside Church of God. Her deep-rooted Christian beliefs remained strong to the very end. “Those that endure until the end shall be saved.” — Matthew 24:13. Mae was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willard A. Davis; her mother, Incie Elvina Dorsey Kilby; stepfather, Walter Kilby; and son-in-law, Jerry Stephenson. She leaves behind to cherish her memory one sister, Ruth Craig of Edwardsburg, Mich.; two brothers, Claude Kilby of Rossville, Ga., and Roy (Celia) Kilby of Ringgold, Ga.; her three children, Betty (Charles) Blackwell, Ronnie Davis, and Phyllis Stephenson; her five grandchildren Stacey (Jeanie) Ledford, Delores (Jason) Corbitt, Nichole (Jeff) Harvey, Christy (Chris) Watson, and Amber Davis; former granddaughter-in-law, Cynthia Ledford; her great-grandchildren, Christopher Ledford, Michael (Nicole) Belcher, Brittany Belcher, Kelli Ledford, Tyler Scoggins, Lucas Harvey, Jennifer Corbitt, Trevor Watson, Trey Watson, Trenton Watson, Austin (Lauren) Watson, Isaiah Watson, Maddie Watson, Paizley Belle Johnson, and Logan Ace Davis; and her great-great-grandchildren, Leland and Carter Belcher, Madisyn, Braxton and Kynlee Ledford, and Brentley Barrett. The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, in the chapel of Serenity of Cleveland Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Cockerham officiating. Interment will follow in Green Hill Cemetery in Etowah with her grandsons Tyler Scoggins, Christopher Ledford, Michael Belcher, Lucas Harvey, Isaiah Watson, and Trey Watson serving at pallbearers. Her family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service. The family want to give a special note of thanks to Hospice of Chattanooga of Cleveland, especially Stetson, Elizabeth, Dawn and Sherry. We appreciate you all so much and you were such a blessing. Also, we’d like to thank Delores Corbitt for putting your life on hold and sowing into Mamaw Mae’s life for the last four years. There is no way to repay you, but for every blessing you have bestowed, God will reward accordingly. Lastly, thank you Brittany Belcher for the perfectly loving end of life care you gave so tirelessly. You are an angel in disguise. We could not have made it if not for you. Sign and view the Davis guestbook at www.serenityfunerals.com Serenity of Cleveland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
