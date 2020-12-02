Evelyn “Dianna” Rue
Wheaton Begazo, 75, a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, departed this life on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born on Sept. 8, 1945 in Athens, a daughter of the late Austin and Pearl Rue. Dianna attended City Park Chapel in Athens. She loved going to church, watching Westerns and above all, spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Handy; one son, Michael Roger Handy; two sisters, Viola Wilcox and Frances Rhinehart; and two brothers, Austin Rue Jr. and Danny Rue. Dianna leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Cesar “Rocky” Bagazo; one daughter, Francine Hicks (Jeff); two sons, Bill Handy (Mandi) and Steven Handy (Carmen) of Old Fort; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Carl Vernon Rue; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A service celebrating her life will follow the visitation time at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Danny Brown officiating. The interment and committal service is planned for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. in Sullins Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. Share a memory of Dianna and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook
at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is
honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
