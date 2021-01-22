The impact of COVID-19 on the state’s highway budget will be a priority for State Rep. Dan Howell (R-Cleveland) this legislative session.
Howell serves as the chair of the state House’s Transportation Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) as well as the Tennessee Department of Safety.
One of the first items on the committee’s to-do list, Howell said, is working on the budget for TDOT and the Department of Safety.
“We will be crunching the numbers and see how bad COVID has affected those areas,” Howell said. “We still have to provide good and well maintained roads for the citizens of Tennessee.”
He noted that COVID had a “big impact” on revenue last year.
“People were quarantined for a while and some businesses were shut down,” he noted. “Our traffic count, until recently, was off about 30% statewide on state and federal highways which translates to less fuel purchases, less fuel tax revenue for TDOT to build roads with and basically it just means that we have less money ... So we will be looking at those numbers to see what we can do to maintain the level of infrastructure that the people of Tennessee expect.”
He noted the effects of the virus could mean a delay in projects.
“I have a project in my district, Highway 60, that was supposed to be a widening project in December but it has been delayed until March so we may see more like that,” he stated.
Howell noted the Department of Safety and the Tennessee Highway Patrol receive their budget from the general fund.
“That comes out of the governor’s budget and, of course, revenue statewide has been down, so just about every department will face challenges budgetwise,” Howell said. “It was about the first of August before we saw the revenue start to trend upward. I’m not sure that we are back to where we were the previous year, month to month, but it is starting to trend upward.”
Setting the budget is typically based off of the previous year, however the disruptions caused by COVID will make this a difficult process.
“We may see some short falls due to COVID, but the good news is that Tennessee is rated number one in the nation in financial management,” Howell expressed. “We are in good hands as far as managing our finances, so I suspect that we will weather out of this crisis and come out on the other end having learned something from it.”
One of their concerns this year will be with the small airports that provide revenue for counties.
“There are several airports that are essential to the economy of a county and to their region because of the industry that is located that do not have access to big airports like Chattanooga or Nashville,” Howell noted. “Those airports are critical and they are supported financially by the jet fuel tax and, of course, we saw from COVID again that people were not buying jet fuel so we may have a challenge to make sure that we support our small airports.”
He noted that this week was a special session focused on education.
“Education and infrastructure are two driving forces to the economy,” expressed Howell. “Without education you can’t raise and educate the workforce and without an educated workforce, you can’t make infrastructure, which in turn means products cannot get to the markets so we are focusing entirely on education this week.”
