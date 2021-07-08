An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the indictment of a McMinn County woman on identity theft and criminal impersonation charges.
In May 2020, TBI agents began investigating allegations of identity theft involving Ellen Michelle Small, 47, after she applied for a nursing position at a facility in Farragut. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Small allegedly did not have a nursing license but used the license number of an individual with a similar name to apply for the position.
Last week, the Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Small with one count of identity theft and one count of impersonation of a licensed professional. On Tuesday, she was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
