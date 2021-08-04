The City of Sweetwater will hold its annual First Friday event later this week.
The event will be held at the marketplace across from Peoples Bank from 5-8 p.m.
“It will be a luau theme for August,” said Sweetwater Main Street Director Hayley Isbill. “We are going to have different vendors set up and there will be some kids games as well.”
She noted that some of the downtown businesses will remain open later during the event.
“Currently we know the coffee shop will be open until 8 p.m. and the ice cream shop will be open, however we don’t know yet what all businesses will be participating,” Isbill said. “Normally Jacks BBQ is open on First Fridays and they have live music, but we haven’t received confirmation on if they will be doing so this time yet.”
This event has become a tradition for the City of Sweetwater.
“It is something that Main Street has done for the community for the past several years, before I was ever in this position. It is a way to give the citizens something to do and a way to help people who may not get to enjoy going to the shops due to their work schedule,” Isbill noted. “The goal is to support local and enjoy local. We want people who are in this community and around this community to enjoy what we have in Sweetwater versus going outside the area to do stuff. So we want people to enjoy our local atmosphere.”
The event is currently planned to be held on every first Friday of each month for the remainder of the year.
“In the past several years the event has usually started in the spring and continued every month until the end of the year,” she stated. “We had planned the first one in December last year but we had to cancel due to COVID so hopefully this year we can do it.”
Isbill urged those who attend to utilize the precautions they feel comfortable with to protect themselves from the virus.
“People will be able to social distance when they can and if they feel like wearing a mask then absolutely they should do that, but we are still planning to have our event and it is mainly outdoors so it will be easy to social distance outside and stay with the group that they are with,” she said. “We invite everybody in the community to come out and enjoy it and continue to do so for the rest of the year. My biggest thing for our main street district is for people to shop local and support our local businesses.”
