The Meigs-Decatur Chamber of Commerce is set to host the Downtown Halloween Night on the Square event this year on Oct. 31.
The event is currently scheduled to take place on Halloween night from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free admission.
According to Meigs County Chamber of Commerce Vice President Kristy Kelly-Sewell, Decatur First Baptist Church will also host a Trunk-or-Treat that night as well.
“We will try to coordinate the two events so that the kids can participate in both,” Kelly-Sewell said. “We are really excited to be able to offer this to our community and to our children because it is something that our children look forward to and we can take safety precautions for COVID since it is an outside event, so we are excited to be able to offer this to our community again.”
She believes the event will be safe for the children of the community as everyone will be gathered on the square near the Meigs County Courthouse.
“We are going to have booths set up to give out candy from different organizations and companies,” she noted. “We have had this event in years past. Last year, I think, we didn’t have one because of COVID, but this year the chamber, churches, companies, everyone around the county (plan to) set up and give out candy.”
Kelly-Sewell expects to see a “good turnout” this year due to the community not being able to participate in such an event last year.
“This is something that children love to do, it is free, it is a safe environment to take your children to versus going door to door,” she expressed. “Especially if you are new to the community and don’t know who your neighbors are, so this is a safer way of having Halloween.”
Companies and organizations interested in participating in the event should call the Meigs-Decatur Chamber of Commerce at 423-334-5496.
“I’m excited to work with the chamber all for these types of events,” Kelly-Sewell said. “I wear dual hats as I am also a county commissioner and it excites me that we can offer this to the citizens of our county and our children to offer a good festival in a safe environment.”
