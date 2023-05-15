The talk of opening up a Boys and Girls Club in Athens is gaining steam, as the issue was brought before the Athens City Council during its monthly study session last Monday.
The Boys and Girls Club moving into Athens has been discussed for more than a year now, as it was originally proposed to the McMinn County Commission in February of 2022 and then again by the Athens City Council Advisory Committee last March. Earlier this year, the council members allotted one vote during the priorities portion of their annual strategic summit toward the Boys and Girls Club.
Last Monday, Boys and Girls Club of the Ocoee Region Board members Ken Armstrong and Brandon Shell, along with Etowah Unit Director Rebekah Pierce, were on hand at the meeting to talk specifically about where a club could be located and further gauge the council’s interest.
“A Boys and Girls Club will be a vitality to the city and county for economic development,” Armstrong said.
Shell noted that the club in Etowah has been successful in the year it’s been in place, operating out of Etowah City School. They started with 55 children and now are looking at a larger location.
“We’ve already outgrown the space in the school,” Shell said. “We’re looking at moving off-site.”
Armstrong said they’re planning for a capital campaign to try to build a 9,600 square foot building in Etowah.
Even with the popularity of the club in Etowah, Shell said there’s still a push for a club in Athens.
“We keep getting prodded and poked to move into Athens,” he said, noting that their questions at the moment center around if they can use one of the old school buildings once they close. “We really want to stay somewhere within downtown proper because there are kids who are going to need to be bussed to the future club.”
As a temporary option, Shell said they’ve talked with Tennessee Wesleyan University about using one of their facilities.
“We’ve got some spaces there we could operate in the short term,” he explained. Armstrong noted they estimate they would need about 7,000 square feet initially to house the students they expect they’ll work with early on.
When asked, Pierce also gave a rundown of the sorts of program offered by the Etowah unit of the Boys and Girls Club.
She said they do a reading program that has a particular focus for students with below a C average and they also have a STEM program and teach other things such as cooking, hygiene, how to change the oil in a vehicle and what to do on a date.
“Our primary focus is on academic success,” she said. “But anything that promotes academic success, healthy lifestyles, good character and leadership falls within the realm of what we can do at the club.”
No decision was made during last week’s meeting because it was a study session. The city council’s next meeting is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
