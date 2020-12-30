The Athens City Council has given its full support to a plan to revamp Downtown Athens.
At its December meeting, the Council voted unanimously to adopt the Experience Masterplan 2020 for Downtown Athens.
The proposal, which was developed in conjunction with the Lyndhurst Foundation and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, details a series of practical and aesthetic improvements for the city’s historic business district. Included in the plan, which was fully funded by the Lyndhurst Foundation, are beautification measures such as facade improvements, decorative landscaping, and wall murals.
Prior to the vote, Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller said of the plan, “It turned out pretty well. It looks nice.”
“We look forward to working on this further, perhaps,” added Mayor Bo Perkinson.
The Main Street Athens Board of Directors has also approved the plan and is requesting that the city begin seeking funding opportunities to bring the plan to fruition.
City Manager C. Seth Sumner explained during the Council’s December study session that adoption of the plan allows the city to begin planning on grant applications next year to potentially start funding some of the project engineering and construction.
Sumner estimated that, if grant applications are successful, some of the work detailed in the plan could begin in three years.
A large focus of the proposal is the narrowing of streets to provide additional parking, as well as to slow down traffic and make the Downtown area safer for pedestrian foot traffic.
The specific areas being discussed are Jackson Street, College Street, White Street, Washington Avenue and Madison Avenue, including the perimeter of the McMinn County Courthouse. The plan also proposes a crosswalk across Jackson Street between TWU and the Arts Center of Athens.
The proposal would achieve “traffic calming” by adding raised pavement, which would narrow the streets; break up long, uninterrupted stretches of roadway; and provide opportunities for modified and/or additional street-side parking.
