MCMINN COUNTY
The Election Commission will have a called meeting on Thursday, Oct. 8, in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The meeting will start at 5 p.m. for the purpose of reviewing the new voter registration applications and any other business to come before the board.
The County Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 5:30 p.m. in the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence building. The Policy Committee of the McMinn County Board of Education Will meet immediately before the regular session meeting at 4:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.