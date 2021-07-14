U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn) recently discussed two topics that have gained interest in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian.
Fleischmann, whose district includes McMinn County, said a migrant facility in Chattanooga that recently lost its license had concerned him for some time.
The facility, operated by the Baptiste Group, saw its license suspended by the State of Tennessee on July 1 after an employee was arrested on charges of sexual battery by an authority figure, coercion of a witness and tampering with evidence, according to the Associated Press.
The facility began operation last year during then-President Donald Trump’s administration.
“I articulated my concerns in May of this year not only to the media, but also to the federal government, which basically surprised elected officials at the local, state and federal levels,” Fleischmann said.
He noted that he felt more transparency was needed about the facility from the start.
“I learned about it through the media, if you can imagine,” he said. “I’m the ranking member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee of the full Appropriations Committee (in the U.S. House) and we were not informed. This is going on all over the country.”
Fleischmann stressed that the best way to fix these types of situations is to lower the rate of illegal immigration at the country’s southern border.
“This is a situation that should have never been created in the beginning,” he said. “It shouldn’t have been incentivized and it was.”
That incentive is what led to the large number of people crossing the border illegally, he argued, which created the need for this facility and others like it.
“We’ve seen the state now pull the license of this facility because of alleged abuse of the migrants. We don’t know the specifics,” he said. “This is part of the overall Biden administration’s failure on border policy.”
Fleischmann said that disincentivizing illegal border crossings is the only way to avoid more situations like this in the future.
“We have got to look at the humanitarian cost,” he said. “The migrants who are coming — some are adults, some are minors — are being abused and taken advantage of by the cartels and by the coyotes. This is a moneymaking scheme by these people in these countries. The cost to American taxpayers is staggering and it’s only going to continue to accrue.”
On the national level, there has been a great deal of discussion of infrastructure as well and Fleischmann discussed his thoughts on that topic and the recently announced bipartisan plan by members of the U.S. Senate.
The plan — agreed upon by a group including both Republicans and Democrats — would spend nearly $1 trillion on various areas of infrastructure across the country.
Fleischmann said that, while imperfect, it’s an improvement upon other plans.
“It needs some work, but it’s better than what the House passed,” he said. “The American people want an infrastructure bill, but they want an infrastructure bill that deals with infrastructure. That means the basic definition — roads, bridges, broadband, locks and dams, things the average person on the street can look to and say ‘I can associate this with infrastructure.’”
However, he argued that other bills have expanded that definition too much.
“What we don’t need is a social justice bill clothed with the term of infrastructure,” he said. “What we don’t need is the Green New Deal jammed through in an infrastructure bill.”
He said there’s a price range that he’s comfortable with for any deal and the bipartisan plan falls inside of that.
“It needs to be a price tag that can be agreed upon by both sides — in my view that would be $800 billion to $1 trillion,” he said. “We need an infrastructure bill that works and does infrastructure and we need a bill that is responsibly funded without raising corporate income taxes. In that regard, the parties are getting a little closer.”
Fleischmann said there is a clear importance to getting a deal done on infrastructure.
“If the economy is going to continue to grow, investing in infrastructure is going to be necessary to make sure our roads and bridges are there to keep the flow of goods and commerce going in America as well as Tennessee,” he said.
