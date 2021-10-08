Main Streets Athens is preparing to host a Halloween-themed Fifth Friday event this month just before the arrival of the holiday on the 29th.
According to Main Street Promotions Chairperson Stuart Mason, the event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day with activities ranging from Market Park Pavilion and throughout the downtown area.
“Most of our downtown businesses are going to be open late to give out candy and treats for kids,” Mason said. “We are actually looking forward to this event. The weather looks like it is trending in the right direction and the city is getting involved and will do the Halloween Costume Contest, which there are three different age groups that Parks and Rec are working on, we are working on getting the streets closed, making sure that everybody is decorated and ready to pass out candy.”
Mason believes having the event before Halloween is an “excellent” way to obtain community involvement.
“The high school students get involved, students from Wesleyan, the city is involved and so is the county, so this is a good community effort,” he expressed.
Most of the currently planned activities consist of interaction between downtown businesses and other businesses that partner with Main Street.
“Some of the businesses that are a part of the Main Street partnership but aren’t immediately downtown will come and set up some games around the square and they are also going to pass out candy,” Mason noted. “We just want to get everybody involved that is able and willing.”
Mason expects a “good turnout” based on the previous Fifth Friday events Main Street Athens has held.
“We are hoping the people who usually attend the ball games, since McMinn and Central both have home games, will come early since we are starting at 5 p.m.,” Mason stated. “They can come down, grab a bite of dinner, get some candy for their kids and head on off to the ball game afterwards.”
Mason expressed his gratitude to the community efforts that make these events possible.
“Personally I am really pleased at the involvement between the Arts Center, Athens Main Street, all of our schools, including Tennessee Wesleyan, because everyone comes together for our downtown events and that makes all of us that have businesses downtown really happy,” Mason said.
