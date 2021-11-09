A local woman was honored last week for her efforts to achieve sobriety.
Athens resident Tonya Hester was one of two graduates of the 10th Judicial District Recovery Court on Tuesday. The court is an intensive outpatient rehabilitation program for people with substance abuse and/or mental health issues that lasts 18 months.
There are four main phases of the program, as well as an aftercare program. In order to graduate, participants must meet a number of requirements, such as holding down a full-time job, completing a self-help program, passing regular drug screenings and also must pay a minimum of $1,000 in fines.
Hester graduated along with Bradley County resident Emily Harris after each completed the program.
“Graduation day is always a bittersweet day,” Recovery Court Judge Andrew Freiberg said. “You become a part of our family, you’ve meant so much. While we celebrate your success, we’re going to miss you.”
Of Hester, Freiberg said that she was hesitant to be a part of the program, even though convincing her to change her life wasn’t a problem.
“She was always ready for sobriety from the moment she entered the program,” Freiberg said. “She didn’t really need any kind of help or assistance with motivation in that regard.”
However, it took some time for her to assimilate with the others in the program, he noted.
“I felt like initially, she didn’t always like us very much,” he said. “You didn’t really want to be here always.”
However, as she spent time in the program, Freiberg said that attitude began to change.
“Something happened and you started to embody this happy, positive woman and you actually started to like to see me, if I may be so bold,” he said to her. “You were more quick with a smile and more quick with a story about your family and your energy increased and your energy was kind of contagious. You really became a mentor, especially to other young women in the program.”
Freiberg noted that not only was Hester able to kick the habit, she also has been able to find employment success as well.
“Your work ethic is actually unparalleled,” he said. “Throughout this program, you not only stayed clean but you got a better job.”
Hester also spoke, noting that “it’s been a long time” going through the program, but “it seemed like it went quick.”
She thanked her family members for supporting her and the recovery court officials for helping her through the process.
“When I first came into this program, I was mad,” Hester said. “But as I started to apply what I was learning to my life, it got better. I’m happy I got the chance.”
Hester noted that fitting into the program isn’t initially easy.
“At first it was rough, but once you get used to applying the stuff to your life, it gets easier,” she said. “If you let it work, it will.”
Recovery court has been in place since 2004 when Athens area native Judge Carroll Ross first implemented it.
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS), the substances most commonly treated for as part of the 10th Judicial District Recovery Court from 2016 to 2020 were meth (33%) and marijuana (20%). “Other opiates and synthetics” also showed up 24% of the time.
Over the past several years, the local recovery court has exceeded the statewide completion percentage in most years, successfully discharging participants at a 67% rate in 2016 (44% statewide), 45% in 2017 (43% statewide), 35% in 2018 (42% statewide), 65% in 2019 (46% statewide) and 69% in 2020 (51% statewide).
Rearrest has been the most common reason for a participant to be terminated from the program — consisting of 57% of total terminations — and absconding from the program was second at 27%.
Participants in the local recovery court have also found success in improving their lives moving forward after the program as well.
Out of all participants in the local area, 58% have “gained full- or part-time employment between admission and discharge” and 61% have “improved their living situation” during the program.
Both are above the state averages.
About 6% have received a GED while in the program and 1% improved their education status (not including GED). State averages for those are 16% and 4%, respectively.
