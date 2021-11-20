The philanthropic efforts of an Athenian were recognized by the city’s governing body this week.
Meredith Willson was named the Athens City Council’s Very Important Volunteer Individual (VIVID) for the month of November at Tuesday’s meeting. This award was presented jointly by Council Member Frances Witt McMahan and Council Member Jordan Curtis.
Witt McMahan asked Willson to join her at the podium as a proclamation was read honoring Willson’s contributions to the community.
The proclamation began by stating that Willson “is the example of (a) volunteer that we should all strive to become in our efforts to be fully engaged in our community. Her consistent generosity of time and resources has touched and benefited a multitude of organizations throughout the years.”
Willson was involved in charitable giving at her family bank, formerly Citizens National Bank, through which she supported many non-profit organizations in their respective missions.
“She supported lots of non-profits and helped them to fulfill their missions to help disadvantaged people, hungry people, homeless people — you name it — substance abuse; whatever the problem was, Meredith was there helping,” added Witt McMahan.
After selling the bank, Willson formed her own foundation, Willsonthropic, Inc., where she has organized community events that have brought thousands of people to visit Downtown Athens. Most notably, her organization has been responsible for MooFest and Pumpkintown, both of which celebrate the history and heritage of this area.
Willsonthropic has also been responsible for organizing and sponsoring the Sounds of Summer concert series.
The proclamation stated: “Moreover, through her foundation, Meredith has probably reached every population of need within McMinn County. Meredith continues to work closely with other nonprofits such as Coordinated Charities and CASA to ensure that the most vulnerable in our community have their essential needs met.”
Witt McMahan is the director of CASA and shared this additional thought: “We’ve been recipients of a lot of gifts through Meredith, and not just resources, but her time as a board member of CASA.”
The proclamation concluded: “When I think of a very common phrase raised in the child welfare community, ‘How are the children?,’ Meredith comes to mind. Meredith works behind the scenes to ensure the safety and well-being of the homeless, the hungry, and the abused. Meredith’s continued dedication and commitment is a positive influence and credit to our community.”
Following Witt McMahan’s reading of the proclamation, Curtis added the following: “Usually these VIVID awards go to an individual or individuals that volunteer in a specific way, but I think Meredith volunteers in so many ways and I think that’s why it’s such an honor to stand here tonight and help present this.”
