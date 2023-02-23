The Athens Public Works Department has announced the completion of renovations to the Public Works offices at 219 Alford Street.
Now that renovations have been substantially completed, normal business operations of the department have resumed at the Alford Street location.
The Public Works building began undergoing renovations and demolition in February 2022. The offices temporarily moved into the former Daily Post-Athenian building, which was purchased by the City of Athens for the future Animal Shelter and McMinn Regional Humane Society Adoption Center.
Now that the Public Works facility is complete, construction of the Animal Shelter can begin.
For more information, contact Public Works at 423-744-2745.
•
McMinn County Trustee Phil Tuggle is reminding taxpayers that Tuesday, Feb. 28, is the last day to pay property taxes before interest and penalty must be added.
The Trustee's Office will be open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday in February and Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We will accept mail postmarked by Feb. 28 and it will be legal even if received a couple of days later,” said Tuggle.
The Trustee drop box is located at the top of the steps on the Washington Avenue side of the McMinn County Courthouse; however, any payments deposited in the drop box after Feb. 28 will be subject to penalty and interest.
The law requires the Trustee to send unpaid "business personal property" taxes and 2021 delinquent taxes to Chancery Court on March 31. Delinquent taxes are assessed interest and penalty plus court costs and attorney fees if sent to court. All delinquent county taxes must be paid before current 2022 taxes may be accepted.
Property taxes can also be paid online. Go to tennesseetrustee.com, click on McMinn County and follow the instructions.
Taxpayers with delinquent taxes can call 745-1291 or email ptuggle@mcminncountytn.gov for the correct amount due.
•
Registration is now open for Junior 4-H Camp, which will be held May 29-June 2, 2023, at Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville.
The registration deadline is May 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
This camp is for youth who are in fourth through sixth grade as of Jan. 1, 2023. The five-day camp will include swimming, shooting sports, mini golf, group sports, zip-line, tubing, nature hikes, crafts, woodworking, T-shirt, airbrushing, gaa-gaa, four-square, wildlife, music and more.
Registration forms must be finalized at the McMinn County UT Extension Office.
Camp spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Once quotas are filled, registrations will cease and a waiting list will be established. You will be notified of your status. Camp fees are non-refundable.
The cost is $300 per camper and tickets may be purchased online at https://secure.touchnet.com/C21610_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2799&SINGLESTORE=true
The cost includes transportation, lodging, meals, camp T-shirt, and activities.
•
Nominations are now open for the Febb Ensminger Burn Woman of the Year award.
The all-women committee, many being past recipients of the former Business Professional Woman of the Year award, will be considering several criteria including:
• Excellence in leadership
• Professional accomplishments
• Involvement in the community
• Participation in civic organizations
• Passion for volunteer efforts in the community
Nominees should be at least 40 years of age and have been a resident of McMinn County for at least 15 years.
Crescent Sock Company is the sponsor of the Woman of the Year award, which was named in memory of Febb Burn - the wife of a co-founder of Crescent and mother of Harry T. Burn. She was instrumental in convincing Harry to cast the decisive vote for women’s suffrage - the passage of the 19th Amendment.
The inaugural winner in 2021 was Mintie Willson and 2022’s winner was Harriell Blair.
If you would like to nominate someone for this award, send a signed letter of recommendation along with details about their leadership roles, accomplishments, awards, involvement in local civic organizations and volunteer work in the McMinn County community.
Submit nominations to Crescent Sock Company as follows:
Via mail to: Attn: WOTY, P.O. Box 669, Niota, TN 37826
Via email to: callen@crescent-inc.com (Cathy B. Allen) or sbboyd@crescent-inc.com (Sandra B. Boyd)
The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, March 10. The committee will review all nominees and select a winner. The award will be presented at the annual meeting of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce in April 2023.
•
The Athens Regional Park playground will be closed to the public until further notice.
The purpose of this closure is to make playground improvements. The department advises that this area will be posted no trespassing and that it is unsafe due to heavy equipment working in the area.
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2704.
•
The 77th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, is Thursday, April 20, at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m.
Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards. Tickets are available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
•
On March 1, all unpaid 2022 city property taxes will become delinquent, with a penalty added at the rate of one and one-half percent per month for each month taxes are delinquent until paid.
Citizens of Athens may avoid this penalty by paying 2022 property taxes prior to March 1.
After March 1, all unpaid 2021 city property taxes must be filed in Chancery Court for collection. Court costs, additional penalties, and legal costs may be avoided by paying 2021 property taxes prior to March 1.
For more information, contact Finance Director Mike Keith at 423-744-2712 or email mkeith@athenstn.gov
•
Nominations are being accepted for the Athens Young Man of the Year award, which will be presented to a deserving recipient at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting, which will be held this year on April 20.
Candidates must be 39 years of age or younger and date of birth should be included on the application.
Nomination forms are available upon request at 423-746-5202.
Tennessee Wesleyan University sponsors this award and all nominations should be sent to the President’s Office, Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 E. College St., Athens, TN 37303.
Deadline for nominations is Wednesday, March 29.
•
Nominations are now being accepted for the Athens Young Woman of the Year award to be presented at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on Thursday, April 20.
This award is sponsored by Tennessee Wesleyan University, which also sponsors the Young Man of the Year award.
Candidates for the Young Woman of the Year award must be 39 years of age or younger and date of birth should be included on the application. Candidates should exhibit leadership qualities and participate in providing overall contributions to community welfare.
Nomination forms are available upon request by calling 423-746-5202 and nominations should be sent to President’s Office, Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 E. College St., Athens, TN 37303.
Deadline for nominations will be Wednesday, March 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.