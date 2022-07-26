Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and iFixit officials recently announced the company will establish its East Coast hub for distribution and innovation in Chattanooga.
iFixit will invest $24.2 million and create 201 new jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years.
Located in Onion Bottom Station, one of Tennessee’s Qualified Opportunity Zones, iFixit’s new Chattanooga facility will house the company’s distribution and back-office operations, further connecting the California company to its East Coast customer base. iFixit will be converting a vacant building.
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Luis Obispo, Calif., iFixit provides repair manuals, and parts and precision tools for repairing everything from consumer electronics to power tools.
According to a news release, “Around the world, more than eight million people a month, including 700,000 Tennesseans, rely on iFixit to learn how to repair their products.”
Since its founding nearly 20 years ago, the company has expanded its operations worldwide with facilities in California, Germany and now, Tennessee.
Since 2018, TNECD has supported nearly 50 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,000 job commitments and $2.5 billion in capital investment.
“Our business climate, skilled workforce and central location make Tennessee the ideal state for companies to thrive. I thank iFixit for investing in our state and creating new jobs for Tennesseans in the Chattanooga community,” said Lee.
“As a crossroads for the logistics industry, Chattanooga will be the ideal location for iFixit’s East Coast distribution hub. We are proud to have this California company expand to Tennessee and look forward to seeing the success that follows this project,” stated McWhorter.
“iFixit is a mission driven company, and it was really important to us to find a community that matched our values. Chattanooga’s story of environmental restoration mirrors iFixit’s: We refuse to take broken for an answer. iFixit is committed to extending the lifespan of all the products in the world,” said Kyle Wiens, CEO, iFixit.
