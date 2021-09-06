The Tennessee Valley Authority’s STEM Classroom Grant Program for science, technology, engineering and math learning is now open for applications through Oct. 18.
The program funds STEM learning projects in classrooms and schools in TVA’s seven-state service area and is sponsored by TVA in partnership with the TVA retiree organization Bicentennial Volunteers Inc.
“TVA is proud to support educators and students to pursue excellence in STEM subjects,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “We are building the energy system of the future and our region’s future workforce must be prepared to continue innovating for the decades ahead.”
Last year’s program awarded $800,000 in grants to schools across the Tennessee Valley. Teachers can apply for funding up to $5,000 for STEM projects with preference given to applications that explore TVA’s primary area of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development, and community problem-solving.
Eligible applicants are teachers or school administrators in public or private schools, grades K-12. Schools must be in the TVA service area and receive electricity from a local power distributor served by TVA.
Visit the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network website to learn more about grant requirements, see examples of previously funded projects, and apply for funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.