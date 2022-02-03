After a lengthy hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, McMinn County government has restarted discussions on school facility upgrades.
The McMinn County School Board and McMinn County Commission met in a joint session Monday night to hear the newest plan from Mainstreet Studio Architects and Michael Brady Inc. (MBI). Mainstreet’s Sam Moser led the presentation, highlighting deficiencies with each county school and what it would take to make necessary improvements.
A plan had previously been submitted by the two companies — one that included consolidation of several buildings and the creation of middle schools — but a request was made for a new plan that didn’t include consolidation.
Moser noted Monday night that this is a “comprehensive improvement plan for each facility at its present location.”
He added that they tried to lay out a plan that would allow for the schools to remain in their communities and which would create the least amount of disruption for the students.
“Major construction can be done with the children still in class,” he said. “This is a phased approach so that things can continue on as normally as possible.”
He said they separated the proposed improvements into three categories based on the type of improvement they would be — safety/security, academic advancement and facility support.
Some of the most significant changes are expected to come to McMinn Central High School, as Moser noted that the round buildings can cause several problems that the more standard building style doesn’t.
“McMinn Central has the most complex roof system throughout the county,” Moser said. “Just the cost of the roof at McMinn Central is $5 million — just to re-roof it.”
Moser proposed taking down nearly the entirety of the Central structure in phases and building it more similarly to McMinn County High School.
“One of the things that we would propose is a new build which would house all the classrooms required at Central,” he said.
Once those classrooms are complete and ready to use, another portion of the building would be taken down and “a new kitchen, cafeteria, commons and auditorium can be built in and around the existing footprint of Central High School.”
The next step would then be to bring down the current gym area and the classrooms surrounding it and “construct new CTE classrooms, new gymnasium and a new locker (room).”
He said this would allow for an open courtyard to be installed in the center of the structure, “which could allow natural light to come in for an interior courtyard for an event that would be at the gym or the cafeteria or at the auditorium as well.”
Moser also addressed the other two schools with round facilities — Englewood and Riceville — and the changes that would need to be made there.
He said they found Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance issues at Englewood and that the round portion of the structure causes sound to bounce all around the structure.
He added that there are “inefficiencies in that classroom space” and concerns with the roof.
“When it comes to the round buildings, we have discovered some elements that ring true throughout the round buildings,” he said. “The roof structures in themselves, the majority of time, are the hardest to keep dry and they are the hardest to maintain. It projects a whole lot of water onto that flat area that runs out and cascades over that old precast perimeter and, over time, it has eroded that outer perimeter.”
However, he noted that the non-round portion of the building is “in really good condition.”
So his suggestions were to build new classrooms, secure entryway, kitchen, cafeteria and commons area. Once that portion is complete, Moser said the option would exist to create in place of the round building “a beautiful commons lawn, vertical drive entry.”
He also suggested reworking the parking area at the school.
For Riceville, Moser noted that the school has five portable buildings and part of the focus was to eliminate those from all the schools.
To that end, he proposed building new classrooms along with a new gym and locker room and new kitchen, cafeteria and commons area.
“What we’re trying to replace is the structures that are basically at break even point,” Moser said. “By the time you renovate that structure, you can almost pay for a new one.”
He also said that the student pickup portion of the school would need to be addressed as well.
“One of the largest components that we discovered is an issue is traffic,” he said, proposing a new loop road around the school that would allow vehicles to wait there instead of winding out onto Highway 11.
That would lead to the playground area moving to the back of the school and he said there’s enough space to accommodate two more baseball fields.
He also addressed McMinn County High School, noting that the biggest change to it would be an enclosed connector from the high school to the Career Technical Education (CTE) Center. He noted there are also settlement issues along with exterior veneer issues at the school.
The CTE building needs an elevator lift because there are classrooms that are currently unaccessible to people in wheelchairs, he noted.
The CTE structure would also receive an upgrade to the commons area along with interior renovations and a new roof and building envelope.
He also termed dealing with water infiltration at the school a “high priority.”
For Rogers Creek, the system’s newest school, he proposed keeping the “large majority” of the school intact, but creating a new entry area that would allow staff to keep visitors contained once coming into the school. Currently, he said, visitors need to be buzzed in but then have free reign to go wherever.
He also suggested expanding the cafeteria and adding a media center as well.
Mt. View, he noted, has the highest number of portable classrooms in the system, so it would require a new classroom wing to eliminate them.
He also suggested a new parking area with a new loop road as well as a new secure entry that would connect to the new parking area.
The school’s cafeteria, gym and stage are all “very small” for the number of students, he said, so building a new gym and locker rooms would enable the cafeteria, kitchen and stage to be expanded into the old gym.
At E.K. Baker, Moser suggested a new classroom area to eliminate portables and a new secure area that keeps parked vehicles from being right next to the school building.
He also proposed a new parking area with an entry canopy and a new gym and kitchen and cafeteria area.
He said both the gym and kitchen/cafeteria areas are some of the smallest in the county.
There are also electrical issues that need to be addressed.
In Niota, he said the roof and building envelope are the biggest needs, as the school has the highest percentage of leaks in the system.
He said redesign and reconfiguration could eliminate many of the portables and that a “really small kitchen” would need to be addressed and they would need to reconfigure and widen pickup lanes with additional parking.
He also discussed Calhoun, noting they would need to build a new gym and locker room and that would enable them to demolish the old gym and create a new classroom area and corridor connector to fully enclose the school so that students wouldn’t need to walk outside.
He said the kitchen and cafeteria areas are “very small” and they would also need to enlarge the media center and library.
The final addition to Calhoun would be a new parking lot next to the new gym. Moser noted that much of this could be completed within eight to 10 years, but the exact sequencing would be determined by the elected officials.
Total cost for everything can vary a lot, he said, but is currently estimated at about $178 to $220 million.
“Not everything would be done immediately,” he said.
For only the safety and security improvements, the cost would be $84 million to $106 million, the academic advancements would cost $58 million to $73 million and the facility support would be around $31 million to $39 million.
No vote was held Monday night as it was primarily an informational gathering.
Design boards for each school were delivered to the staff and are being kept at the Center for Educational Excellence.
