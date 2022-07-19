The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Alyssa Kirksey, Emma Grace Tuggle, Nayla Gaines and Noah Burke Graybeal.
Kirksey and Tuggle recently graduated from McMinn Central High School, while Gaines and Graybeal are recent McMinn County High School graduates.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service, and extracurricular activities.
The Elks Teens of the Year were recently announced and The Daily Post-Athenian plans to run the biographies for each of the 2021-22 Elks Teens of the Month who were eligible for the yearly award.
Alyssa Kirksey is a recent graduate of Central High School of McMinn County. She had a 3.979 unweighted grade point average and a 4.329 weighted grade point average.
As a freshman, Kirksey received the Health Science Award and was in the top 10% of her class.
During her sophomore year, she was awarded the Medical Therapeutics Award, Honors Chemistry Award, and was in the top 10% of her class.
Kirksey was active in many clubs throughout her time at Central. She was a two-year member of Cultural Outreach Club and participated in HOSA, Pep, and Anchor clubs all four years of high school. During her senior year, Kirksey was given an officer position in the Anchor Club.
She participated in STEM Fair twice during high school. As a freshman, she placed third in her division at the regional level. In addition, she placed second in the school STEM Fair her senior year.
Kirksey also placed first in a HOSA public safety competition, and she participated in a math contest at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
She was also a homecoming queen candidate her senior year.
Kirksey was a three-year member of the dance team, and she earned a co-captain position her junior year.
She was enrolled in a Nursing Education CTE program at Central, and graduated as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
In her spare time, Kirksey enjoys spending time with friends and family.
She plans to attend Tennessee Technological University in the fall. She wants to pursue a career in nursing.
Kirksey is a member of Englewood Christian Church. She is the daughter of Tracy and Susan Kirksey and the granddaughter of Judy Kirksey and Phyllis Stieb.
Emma Grace Tuggle has lived in Englewood her entire life with her parents, Travis and Keysha Tuggle.
Tuggle attended Englewood Elementary School from Pre-K to eighth grade, and recently graduated from McMinn Central High School where she was a valedictorian.
She attended Central all four years of high school and played soccer for the school each year.
As a freshman, Tuggle received several different honors awards and was in the top 10% of her freshman class. She took a health science class and was a member of the HOSA Club. She also joined Central’s student council and was a member for all four years. She also was an involved member of her church, where she would help her parents restock the food pantry every Sunday.
During her freshman year, Tuggle took the ACT for the first time and received a composite score of 23.
Tuggle’s sophomore year was cut short due to COVID, but she still received several honors awards and was in the top 10% of the sophomore class. She was unable to take the ACT as a sophomore due to the COVID shutdown.
Tuggle was a virtual student her entire junior year. She decided it would be in her best interests to stay at home since she still had a soccer season and did not want to be quarantined and not be able to play. She was named All-District as a junior.
As a junior, Tuggle took two AP classes and three dual enrollment classes. She took the ACT twice as a junior — once in October of 2020 receiving a composite score of 23 and a second time in March of 2021 receiving a composite score of 26. She took the ACT a third time in the summer between her junior and senior years and earned a composite score of 25.
As a senior, Tuggle was named a valedictorian and took three dual enrollment classes through Cleveland State Community College. She took the ACT once more at the beginning of her senior year and earned a composite score of 26.
Tuggle plans to attend Tennessee Wesleyan University in the fall to study nursing.
Nayla Gaines was born and raised in Athens. She is the daughter of Katrina Ferguson and William Gaines, and the older sister to one sibling, Willow Gaines. She recently graduated from McMinn County High School.
Starting her freshman year, she began participating in Marching Band as a member of the Color Guard, which she participated in for the next four years.
During her sophomore year, Gaines began participating in Mu Alpha Theta. She was scheduled to participate in the MCHS musical, “Hairspray.”
As a junior, she became co-captain of the Color Guard. She became involved in J-Teens and continued to take part in the club throughout her senior year. As a senior, Gaines also started participating in Life Skills.
Gaines has received the NAACP Dream Achievers Award for the last four years and had a 4.0 unweighted GPA. She also earned the AP Scholar Award and remained in the top 10% of her class throughout high school.
Gaines is undecided about which college she would like to attend. She is interested in majoring in communication sciences and disorders and a potential minor in child development or child psychology. For her career path, she is interested in becoming a speech-language pathologist.
Noah Burke Graybeal was born in Athens to the Rev. David Graybeal and Tracy Gartmann and has one brother, Wesley. He recently graduated from McMinn County High School.
During his freshman year, Graybeal was awarded third place in the Chattanooga Regional Science and Engineering Fair at the University of Tennessee — Chattanooga for his project related to sinus disease treatment in the biomedical engineering science category. He placed fourth in geometry at the Tennessee Math Teachers Association Regional Math Competition and was awarded Most Improved Player of the Year by MCHS Basketball Head Coach Ed Clendenen. He finished his freshman year on the A Honor Roll and in the top 10% of his class.
As a sophomore, Graybeal was awarded membership in National Honor Society and won first place for ninth and tenth grades at the county level of the STEM Fair, as well as winning County Grand Champion for All Grades of STEM Fair. He earned another third place recognition in biomedical engineering at the Chattanooga Regional Science and Engineering Fair for an engineering project involving a respiratory face masks redesign. He received the Algebra II Certificate of Excellence Departmental Award in May 2020, and again achieved A Honor Roll and top 10% of his class.
In his junior year, Graybeal was selected as one of 14 to present STEM research at the University of Tennessee — Knoxville as part of its Science and Humanities Symposium. He was also awarded Best Defensive Player with 117 saves as goalkeeper for the high school varsity soccer team and was SouthEast Bank Athlete of the Month in March 2021. He won the dual enrollment General Chemistry Award, the STEM Research Award, the Dual Credit Pre-Calculus Award, A Honor Roll and top 10% of his class.
That summer, he was admitted into and attended Governor’s School for Science and Engineering at the University of Tennessee — Knoxville, with a focus on chemistry, and did work on the implication of nanotechnology in prosthetics and nanoparticle synthesis, and built an app to easily locate restrooms on the UT campus. He won the Community First Regional Award for Servant Leadership in the category of Student Leadership from the Cleveland State Community College Foundation in July 2021.
As a senior, Graybeal took Calculus I and II as a dual enrollment student at Tennessee Wesley University and was one of the first students from McMinn County High School to receive a Capstone Diploma after completion of AP Seminar and AP Research in May 2022.
Graybeal was an active member of the Mu Alpha Theta Math Club and Big Kids Do Science, where he presented and explained 15 physics and chemistry experiments to elementary school students in the county. He played golf on the high school golf team and was ranked firs. He also played for the Sned’s Tour of the Tennessee Golf Association and worked at Ridgewood Golf Course.
Graybeal attends Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, where he performs community service, leads small group discussion, and helps with sound and live streaming in worship.
Graybeal plans to pursue college at a four-year university majoring in chemistry and math, with the goal of being an environmental analyst and researcher.
