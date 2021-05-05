The return of Niota’s Train Day festival was deemed a success by city officials.
The event had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned this year and Niota Mayor Lois Preece was happy to see it back.
The event was held on Saturday and Sunday at the Niota Depot.
“We had a constant flow of people both days and there was a lot to see,” Preece said. “There were more vendors this year than in the past, so there were a lot of things for them to look at for their own sets and purchase.”
The event features model train clubs, enthusiasts and vendors and is a way to feature the town’s historical involvement with trains and the railroad industry.
Last year’s cancellation may have led to more interest in the event this year.
“This year I think there were more people,” Preece noted. “There weren’t as many people doing displays but there was a much bigger audience this year.”
Some of the clubs that usually attend the festival to show their displays did not participate this year, however Preece hopes they will return next year.
“Depending on the size of the festival we may have to use both buildings next year,” she noted. “The Sunday hours will change from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. because this is a church neighborhood and we want to be a little more accommodating to vendors and those who set up displays so that they can go to church.”
The event has previously been held at two locations — always at the Niota Depot and either at the Niota Memorial Building or Niota Elementary School.
Other plans for the festival will be dependent on how the event grows.
“We will deal with growth as it comes,” Preece expressed. “We are planning on having a children’s display next time so the children can have fun, too.”
She noted that Niota doesn’t have a train club.
“It is really the surrounding area that supports this,” she noted. “It is amazing how many train enthusiasts there are.”
Next year’s Train Day is scheduled to be held on May 1 and 2 as well.
“We hope it will be bigger and continue to grow,” she expressed. “Looking ahead to our next event we will be having a roaring ’20s dance on Aug. 28. It will be a supper dance and they will get a commemorative wine glass and one free glass of wine.”
