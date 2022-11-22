On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Optimist Club of Athens held its annual Youth Appreciation Breakfast at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Two students from each school in the club’s service area were honored. These students were chosen by the faculty of each respective school.
The Optimist Club recognizes students for their talents in the arts, athletics, academics and for contributions to their school and community. Each school is asked to select one boy and one girl who best represent these attributes.
The students being honored were as follows:
• Athens City Middle School: Reagan Helms and Cooper Wilson
• Calhoun Elementary School: Nanayaa Maloney and Jacob Nelms
• Christ’s Legacy Academy: Jenna Moses and Lucas Arnold
• City Park Elementary School: Chapel Hicks and Elijah Funderburk
• E.K. Baker Elementary School: Chloe Bingham and Mason Davis
• Englewood Elementary School: Malea Masingale and Samuel Miller
• Etowah City School: Jenna Landers and Landon Morgan
• Fairview Christian Academy: Abby Webb and Lydia Radford
• Ingleside Elementary School: Olive Wilson and Silas Billings
• Liberty Christian School: Reese White and Elijah Harrow
• McMinn Central High School: Lyla McKee and Spencer Skidmore
• McMinn County High School: Crystal Speed and John Burns
• Mountain View Elementary School: Alyssa Tucker and Jacob Brown
• Niota Elementary School: Summer Taylor and Corbyn Frisbie
• North City Elementary School: Mimi Coffie and Mason Stewart
• Riceville Elementary School: Piper Breeden and Jacob Farrar
• Rogers Creek Elementary School: Madison Bishop and Matthew Howard
• Valley Christian Academy: Kinsley Cunningham and Isabel Lattimore
• Westside Elementary School: Jaida Maria and Landen Tindell
