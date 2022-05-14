The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Hannah Adams, Kellan Baker, Alice Grace Beavers and Nick Earps.
Adams and Baker are preparing to graduate from McMinn Central High School, while Beavers and Earps are soon-to-be McMinn County High School graduates.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service, and extracurricular activities.
The Elks Teens of the Year were recently announced and The Daily Post-Athenian plans to run the biographies for each of the 2021-22 Elks Teens of the Month who were eligible for the yearly award.
Hannah Adams is a senior at Central High School of McMinn County and has a 4.0 weighted grade point average.
During her freshman year, Adams received the Honors English I and Etowah Thursday Music Club awards. During her sophomore year, she received the Honors Spanish I and Theatre Arts awards. She was awarded as one of the top 10 students in her grade, also receiving the Underclassman Cornerstone Award for leadership in her chorus class during her junior year. She also passed the AP Language and Composition Exam in her junior year.
Adams has been an active member of many clubs during her time at Central. These include SADD, Interact, Anchor, Pep, Cultural Outreach, Drama, FBLA, Debate, Student Council, Hammock, and IMPACT. She has been a member of SADD, Pep, and Anchor since her freshman year.
She is currently the Drama Club president and has been since her sophomore year. She is the president of the Cultural Outreach Club and is the vice-president of the senior class. She is also a member of the Imagination Library’s League of Extraordinary Teens.
Adams was selected to be Central’s Girls’ State Delegate over the summer. She became her city’s judge and was a finalist candidate to becoming a Supreme Court Justice.
During all four years of high school, Adams has been a part of the CHS Lightning Dance Team. She was chosen as a co-captain her senior year. In her junior year, she helped the team win first place in every category, and a bid to Nationals in Universal, and place Grand Champion.
Adams has been a part of Central’s chorus since her freshman year and has participated in Lee University’s Honor Choir. In her senior year, she was selected to be a part of the All-East Women’s Choir. She is also heavily involved in theatre arts. She was chosen as a lead role in the musical each year and has been a part of multiple community theater productions and camps. This year, she played Ursula in CHS’s production of “The Little Mermaid.”
In her free time, Adams is an avid writer. She has won multiple essay awards and contests such as the Patriots Pen and AMVETS Essay Contest.
Adams serves her community as well. She has done after-school tutoring in English throughout high school and has participated in multiple community outreach programs. She has been a part of countless food and school supply drives, as well as programs like Operation Christmas Child.
Adams plans on majoring in psychology at the University of Denver, while further doing music and theatre in college. She wants to pursue a career as an Applied Behavioral Analysis Therapist.
Adams is the daughter of Ashley Rogers, stepdaughter of Robert Garcia, and the older sister of Landen Adams from Etowah. Her grandparents include Hilda and Nolan Gross from Etowah, and Vickie and Jerry Adams from Loudon.
Throughout her time at Central, Baker has spent a great deal of time playing sports such as basketball, soccer, and track. In addition, she enjoys participating in outreach programs with her youth group at Englewood First Baptist Church. She is involved in several clubs at Central High School, including Anchor Club, FCA, Pep Club, and FBLA.
Baker currently has a 4.0 grade point average and is a projected valedictorian of her class. She has been recognized as being in the top 10 percent of her class all three previous years.
As a freshman, Baker was awarded the Honors Biology Award. In athletics, she made it to state in both soccer and in track for the high jump. She was also voted to the All-Area Team in basketball.
During her sophomore year, Baker won both the Physics and Honors Chemistry awards. She was also voted by her class to serve on the Football Homecoming Court. She was selected as the captain of the basketball team and was voted to the All-Area, All-District, and All-Region teams. She was selected as Best of Preps for both female basketball and female soccer. She also made it to sectionals in track.
As a junior, Baker was again selected as the captain of the basketball team, All-Area, All-District, and All-Region. She was also again selected as Best of Preps for female basketball and won the free throw award. In soccer, her team made it to sub-state and she was awarded Best Attacker. In track, she made it to sectionals for a third time. She was also selected as a 2021 Teen Board Presentee.
As a senior, Baker was voted as the Football Homecoming Queen. She was captain of the soccer team and continued in both basketball and track as a senior.
Baker also serves her community. At Englewood First Baptist Church, she currently serves as the president of the Youth Council. She has had the opportunity to go on three mission trips to help families in need. She is also a member of the Hands of Praise team at church and regularly participates in Operation Christmas Child, buying Christmas gifts for those in need. She is also involved with CAGE (Community Action Group of Englewood), where she helps with the annual outdoor movie in Englewood, Englewood Celebrates, and the Englewood Christmas Parade. With the Anchor Club at Central High School, she participates in the Daddy Daughter Dances, Princess Pageants, providing school supplies and food to those in need, and water donations for natural disaster victims.
Beavers has attended McMinn County High School for four years and is currently a senior graduating with the maximum calculated school GPA of 4.35. She has received the top 10% award all four years of high school.
During Beavers’ sophomore year, she created an all-natural hemp CBD oil medical serum where she tested 25-plus testers on the product’s durability. She placed as the reserved champion at the county level and placed second overall at the Chattanooga STEM Fair Competition in the Biomedical and Health Sciences. Since then, she has continued research by gaining more testers and exploring Athens’ new hemp processing facility by doing research on how the CBD oil that many use is being created.
During Beavers’ junior year, she applied for multiple State Governors Schools. She was selected to attend the University of Tennessee Knoxville’s Science and Engineering School. In addition, she has been a student of the Cumberland Valley School of Gospel Music, where she learned the art of composition and singing shape note gospel music.
During Beavers’ senior year, she attended Tennessee Wesleyan University as a Dual Enrollment Student. She also serves on the Mathematics Club as a SGA correspondent, and is a voting member on the Tennessee Wesleyan Student Government Association.
During high school, she has participated in many extracurricular activities. Since her freshman year, Beavers has been part of the McMinn County Marching Cherokees where she plays Alto Saxophone, Piano, French Horn, and serves the band as a Section Leader. She is also involved in the MCHS Student Government where she served as the Junior Class President. She has held leadership roles in the Future Farmers of America chapter, county 4-H Club, Athens City Youth Council, and Mu Alpha Theta.
Beavers plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in the fall of 2022. She plans to major in Food Science through the Herbert College of Agriculture on their Premed track. Once she graduates, she hopes to attend medical school to achieve her dream of becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon.
In his youth, he was a member of the Cub Scouts of America, graduated the McMinn County Youth Police Academy, played baseball, and played AYSO soccer.
During elementary and middle school, Earps participated in track and field, Science Olympiad, and National Junior Honors Society. He was chosen to attend the McMinn County Education Foundation Youth Leadership Conference for three years in a row.
At McMinn County High School, Earps has earned the High Honors, or 4.0 GPA, Award each year. He played football and ran track and field. He also participated in STEM Fair, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Mu Alpha Theta, and the Outdoor Club.
Earps performed in this year’s McMinn County High School production of “Sister Act,” playing the role of “TJ.”
Additionally, he is a part of the Work-Based Learning Program. He has been employed by RC Mowing, LLC, based in Riceville since 2019.
In his free time, Earps enjoys playing video games, fishing, golfing, and hunting. Earps is also a weightlifter. His best lift is back squat, where he has squatted 535 pounds.
Earps plans to attend Cleveland State Community College next fall to dual-major to receive an associates business degree and HVAC certifications. Afterwards, he plans to either continue his education for a bachelor’s degree or he will pursue a career in the HVAC field.
