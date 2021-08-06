The McMinn Regional Humane Society is devising plans for the new home of the Athens Animal Shelter.
On July 20, the City of Athens purchased the former home of The Daily Post-Athenian at 320 South Jackson Street to use as the new home of the city’s shelter. On July 26, the McMinn County Commission committed their portion of the money to the purchase.
Humane Society Director Sheila Chesanow said it is going to be “awesome” to have a new location that isn’t “hidden” behind the sewage plant.
“People will be able to see what a fantastic job we are doing taking care of the animals,” Chesanow said. “I don’t really know how to express myself, I am so excited.”
Work on the new building will be done in phases, she noted.
“The first phase will be to get the dog kennels built. They will be inside/outside dog kennels so they will have heat and air for the dogs which will be fantastic,” she noted. “We will have two rooms to be open cat rooms. They will be bigger than the ones that we have so it is really staging that needs to be done before we move in.”
The shelter will also have fencing around the back of the new building to contain any of the animals that may escape.
“The building is in such nice shape,” she noted. “Because of the tornado (that hit the former DPA building in 2016) they updated a lot of things and I think the biggest expense will be the kennels and the plumbing that goes with that.”
Though they do not currently have a plan of when they would like to start working on the building, Chesanow stated that they hope to be into the new building before winter.
“That is our hope because it would be really nice if our dogs wouldn’t have to be out in the cold,” she expressed. “This building will be much larger than our current building. I think the plan is for 30 dog kennels that would be in and outs, including special kennels for some of the more difficult dogs, and we hope to have a nursing area for new dogs and puppies.”
Chesanow stated they will be placing a thrift store in the new building as well.
“Hopefully we will get donations from the community and other places that we can sell and help support some of the special things we do now,” she noted. “In another phase we may look to moving the clinic to that location but for right now our whole goal is to move what we have into the new building before winter.”
They would like to host an open house once they have completely moved into the new location.
“We want to show the community the improvement because it will be such a great improvement,” Chesanow expressed. “We will also have some office space for the county animal control officer as well as some of the city and county departments that may need some space.”
She believes the building will strongly support the regional humane society.
“I would hope that this building is going to be a class act building,” she said. “I would like for this to be the best animal shelter in East Tennessee. The community will be able to surrender their pets as needed and I think once the community sees the building and the plans that we have for the cats and dogs that we will have more people wanting to volunteer, even volunteering for the thrift store, so I think it will be much more inviting. We are looking forward to our new location and appreciate the support we have received.”
