After the Etowah City Commission held its inaugural strategic planning session earlier this year, two priorities coming from it are nearing implementation.
During the city’s monthly commission meeting Monday, Etowah City Manager Russ Blair noted his office will be moving forward with the two items that were originally discussed at their Strategic Planning Workshop.
The workshop was held in April and allowed city officials and citizens to come together and create a plan for the future of the town.
One of the ideas stressed during the workshop was for Etowah to become a Main Street town.
“Sept. 1 is our application submission goal,” Blair said. “We expect a four to six week review process.”
During the meeting, the commission voted to make Blair the representative for the Main Street program.
“I’ll still plan to attend the Main Street Conference in Cookeville in November,” he noted.
Additionally, another project from the workshop is also expected to see some progress next month.
“On Sept. 16, the department of health is passing along a grant program to the City of Etowah and is going to conduct a walkability study,” Blair announced. “Back in the spring, when we had our planning session one of the items that the developers suggested was that we do a walkability study.”
Blair noted that he hopes this will work in conjunction with the beginning of the Main Street program.
“We elected to do it in the downtown area and sort of coordinate with our Main Street program initiatives,” he noted. “That will be an all day workshop that won’t cost the City of Etowah anything.”
He noted department of health and possibly department of transportation representatives would likely meet in the community center for discussion.
Blair also stated that the community and commissioners were invited to participate and that he would release a registration for the event at a later time.
“We will go to the downtown and do a walk assessment, then we will come back and highlight the things that we would like to see improvement,” he noted. “It could be any number of things limited to a one mile radius to our downtown area. Lunch will be catered and covered by the grant funds.”
