MCMINN COUNTY
The Board of Education will meet on Thursday, Feb. 11, at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. A policy meeting will be held at 5 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Visit the McMinn County Schools website to view this meeting remotely.
ETOWAH
The City Commission will hold a called meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be a teleconference and will be streamed live on Facebook on the Etowah City page. The topic they will cover concerns the open commission seat that was left by ex-City Commissioner Max Miller resigning from his position. According to Etowah City Manager Tina Tuggle, two applicants have applied for the position, Gene Keller and Diana Elrod.
The Board of Education will meet on Monday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
