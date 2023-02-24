A variety of veteran-related events are about to kick off.
According to McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow, the first event to take place is today with the American Legion National High School Oratorical Contest.
Currently, American Legion Post 68 is sponsoring high schooler Love Patel, who has won the district competition and is advancing to state.
As Patel advances through the competitions, he will be awarded various amounts of scholarship funds.
Also, March 9 will feature a fish fry at American Legion Post 68 and March 22 will see a luncheon for the widowed women in the community.
“We will host a luncheon at Michael’s in Athens for any widows to come in and have lunch with us,” Peglow noted. “They will have to pay for their own food but we will have a room reserved. This event is to allow them to support each other because it is very difficult to lose a partner. So this is a way for these ladies to hopefully make friends and see how each other has been coping.”
The end of March will see an event that Peglow feels very passionate about.
“Something that is coming up in March that is very near and dear to my heart is the Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29 at 11 a.m at the Niota Train Depot,” Peglow expressed. “This is a big deal to me. We try to make this a very special occasion. They really got the short end of the stick when they came home and they deserve anything that I can give them and more.”
Robert Lewey will be the guest speaker during the Vietnam Veterans Day event.
Moving toward the next month, April 29 will have the American Legions Freedom Run that will feature a 1k and 5k run at Eureka Trail.
Pre-registration can be done online or at the Veteran Services Office.
“This is a fundraiser for the American Legion and it is how they keep the flag flying and provide assistance to veterans in need,” Peglow noted.
While not an event, Peglow wished to inform the public of a benefit for veterans.
“The Elks Lodge has a voucher program for people who don’t qualify for food stamps,” she stated. “This is for veterans or widows of veterans so they can sign up for the food voucher program to obtain necessities. We do this once a month and the next program will be March 21. If anyone is interested please contact me at my office.”
