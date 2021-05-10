A local business will reportedly be closed for an unknown period after an accident last week.
On Sunday at around 2 p.m., Athens Fire and Athens Police officials were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at the Sonic restaurant on Decatur Pike. Upon arrival, crews reportedly found a single vehicle that had struck the building, causing extensive damage to the structure.
According to APD Officer Allen Reed, the driver said she was pulling into one of the spaces on the east side of the building and “her vehicle randomly lunged forward and collided into the building.”
The driver reportedly did not appear to be impaired and declined medical attention.
The area damaged from the crash was the kitchen around the deep fryers. The intrusion into the building reportedly caused severe damage, dislodging the hood suppression system and moving the cooking appliances approximately four to five feet.
Firefighters accessed the patient and also evacuated employees from the building due to the damage to the structure. AMR EMS was on scene and took over patient care.
AFD notified Athens Utilities to respond to secure the power and natural gas.
According to officials, the restaurant will remain closed due to the extent of damage. AFD assisted with securing the building and taping it off with caution tape prior to leaving the scene.
It was reported that no employees were injured from the crash.
The following day, the building was inspected by Building Inspector Gene McConkey and it is unknown how long Sonic will be closed for repairs.
