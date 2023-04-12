The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department has taken the efforts of limiting underage vaping and tobacco use to the stores that sell those products.
Officials with both the sheriff’s department and the McMinn County School System have talked recently about their concerns over increased usage of vapes, including those with THC in them, and tobacco among underage people.
As a result of that, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy noted that his school resource officers (SRO) went to all area convenience stores on Monday with flyers to speak with store owners and employees about laws regarding sale of tobacco, vape products and hemp products to people under 21 years of age.
“Our SROs continue to see these products in our schools, even in elementary schools,” Guy said.
He added that vaping products are increasingly being used to consume high concentration marijuana products that are causing medical issues, school discipline issues and charges in juvenile court.
“Some of these items are being ordered from online services, but students tell our SROs that several local stores are selling prohibited items to underage young people,” Guy explained. “We want stores and store employees to know what the law is and that in the future they can be criminally charged.”
Guy said this effort is tied to a multi-agency initiative for safer schools that includes the sheriff’s department, 10th Judicial Drug Task Force, McMinn County School System, McMinn County Juvenile Affairs and the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
That initiative began earlier this year and was initially announced by MCS Safety Supervisor Justin Wallace. The McMinn County Safety Coalition Team focuses on brainstorming ideas on how to limit this issue, according to Wallace.
