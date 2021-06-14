The Veterans Treatment Court is actively seeking mentors to help other veterans who are going through the criminal court system.
According to the Mentor Coordinator Charles Bagley, the veterans court was set up by 10th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Sandra Donaghy.
“We take veterans who are in the justice system for misdemeanors and some felonies, take them out of the jail and have them evaluated for drugs, alcohol and PTSD,” Bagley said. “They are assigned a mentor and the conversations between the mentor or the veteran are confidential unless there is the possibility of the veteran hurting themselves or others.”
Bagley noted they had originally started the court last year, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to host their meetings virtually.
He explained that the court is broken down into four phases, with phase one being weekly visits and drug tests; phase two featuring the veteran being given a mentor and reporting to the judge on how many days they have been clean of drugs and alcohol along with finding a job, a place to live and other quality of life objectives; phase three continuing with the evaluations; and phase four being graduation from the program and aftercare.
There will be an event at the Athens Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5146 on July 10 for veterans court that will feature one graduate from the program and services provided for the others who are still actively involved in the program.
Those who would like to become a mentor for the veterans court can call Bagley at 423-596-1345 or email cdbagley@bellsouth.net
Those who apply must have served in the military and be willing to undergo training to perform the duty.
According to the McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow, any veteran in McMinn County who would like to be a mentor can attend the event scheduled at the VFW on July 10.
“There will be someone there to explain about the court and the mentor program,” Peglow said. “We also want all the veterans that show up to find out about other benefits and organizations that are out there as well.”
