ATHENS
City Council will hold a called meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 5:15 p.m., in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
Board of Education will hold a called meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 9 a.m. at the Administration Building. The purpose of this meeting is approval to award bid for construction of Phase II and addendums of the Athens City Schools building project.
Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 3:30 p.m., in the Conference Room of the Athens Municipal Building.
CALHOUN
City Commission will meet today at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
