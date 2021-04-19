The City of Athens is seeking input from its residents ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 city budget.
On Friday, the city announced the release of a new online tool that allows public engagement and feedback in the budget planning process.
According to a news release, “Budgets are designed to represent the community’s values and priorities and the citizenry’s willingness to pay for certain services and amenities. One of the difficulties that local government agencies experience is the inherent inability to fully ascertain the wishes and desires of the entire community.”
Typically, dissatisfaction with the city budget or other decisions made by elected officials can be remedied in an election.
“Unless conducted in a special election, those opportunities came only during election years,” the news release states. “The only other opportunity available for public comment is after second hearing of the budget prior to a final vote to adopt it.”
To provide another avenue for citizens of Athens to affect the budget process, city government has unveiled its online public budget simulator, which it hopes will “bring government closer to the people by bridging the gap between the citizens and the government that serves them.”
In recent years, the City of Athens has expanded its public outreach, primarily through social media, but also with development of public education videos, yearly infographics, and live streaming of public events.
Prior to 2020-21 budget planning, the city attempted to host in-person sessions soliciting public input into the budgetary process. However, city officials held just one such session before the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent state and federal guidelines that limited public gatherings.
The online public budget simulator hosted by Balancing Act is an interactive platform. It allows citizens to assess the budgetary constraints the city is facing as Athens City Council members begin to review budget requests and prioritize capital projects. The platform gives city residents the opportunity to view preliminary requests from city department heads and to provide their comments and suggestions on how to balance the budget.
Included alongside the budget simulator is a feature called Taxpayer Receipt. Based on assessed property values and the amount of spending conducted within the city, Taxpayer Receipt provides an approximate tax receipt that calculates how much of an individual’s taxes are spent on which services.
“The city exists to provide the services that our citizens want and want to pay for; I’m very proud of our staff’s work to offer this new tool that can be available to all Athenians to provide their own thoughts toward improving services,” stated Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner. “It also gives citizens an idea of the ‘balancing act’ performed annually by staff and the City Council to maintain our high level of fiscal responsibility while meeting the varied needs of our community. I hope everyone who wishes to have their opinions heard takes a few moments to explore this budget simulator and the Taxpayer Receipt.”
The budget simulator and Taxpayer Receipt features may be accessed on the City of Athens website at www.AthensTN.Gov/BudgetInput
The simulation is active until May 2 to coincide with the city’s budget calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.