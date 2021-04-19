Athens Area Council for the Arts and Main Street Athens are presenting Fifth Friday Street Fairs to celebrate life in Athens’ historic downtown through family-friendly happenings.
The inaugural event, Fifth Friday “Spring Fling,” is set for Friday, April 30, from 5-9 p.m.
Downtown merchants will be open late on Friday and vendors, art and music will spill into the street. While many Main Street partners are participating, street fair activities will be concentrated on White Street between College Street and Madison Avenue including live music, food trucks and other activities.
As part of the Fifth Friday “Spring Fling,” Athens Area Council for the Arts presents an evening of jazz music in celebration of International Jazz Day. Local group Tim Hughes Quartet is scheduled to perform from 5-7 p.m. at the Downtown Diesel Stage at 117 North White St. followed by a set from Knoxville’s Will Boyd Project from 7-9 p.m.
North of the stage there will be pop up chalk art installations and south of the stage will be performances by area dancers, including Inspirations and Miss Lisa’s Dance Studios. Fair attendees can visit the Main Street booth for free merchandise in celebration of the organization’s new logo
launch.
Other organizations participating are E.G. Fisher Public Library, The Arts Center and Mask Up McMinn.
Retailers on White Street and beyond will remain open and may offer spring-themed activities and promotions. The coinciding “Shop Hop” allows participating shoppers the chance to win a $500 shopping spree when they make a purchase at one or more participating businesses.
The evening of entertainment, arts and shopping also includes food as downtown restaurants will be open and food trucks will be set up on White Street.
“We’re excited about this new event,” said Main Street Promotions Chair Stuart Mason. “We know people are ready to get out and experience
community again and we hope this fair is a fun reminder of all our downtown has to offer.”
More information about activities, promotions and food vendors will be available as the event approaches. Follow The Arts Center and Main Street Athens on Facebook for updates. There may also be information at mainstreetathens.org
Fifth Friday Street Fairs is supported by funding from Lyndhurst Foundation and McMinn County Hotel/Motel Tax.
