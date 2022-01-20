Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and now nationwide labor shortages, McMinn County Schools officials have sought ways to keep their buses on the road running routes.
MCS Transportation Supervisor Russ Barnett gave an overview to the school board last week about the efforts being made to keep the buses going.
“We have a great group of bus drivers — they’re special people,” Barnett said.
He added that a bus driver fills a very important role for students throughout the school year.
“When (students) get on the bus, that’s the first person they see from our school district,” he said. “That bus driver can set the tone for the rest of the day by just saying ‘good morning, how are you.’”
He said the drivers will often do more than they’re required to, including working as custodians or helping in the kitchen when the need arises.
He added that they run 57 routes each morning and afternoon and that’s after he recently eliminated three of the routes.
Labor shortages have hit the country hard in recent months and it’s no different for bus drivers, though Barnett said some people have agreed to come out of retirement to assist during this period.
“We haul approximately 2,850 kids every morning and every afternoon, safely to school and safely home — safely being the key word,” he said.
He noted the system is currently five drivers short of where they’d like to be. They hired one on Thursday and he pointed out they have two more “in the pipeline,” but even after hiring someone it can be a week and a half to two weeks before they can put that person on the road alone.
“Sarah (Dixon), every mechanic we’ve got out there, everybody in the transportation department has stepped up and drove buses so that we don’t miss routes,” he noted, adding that at times teachers, coaches, teachers aides and kitchen staff have assisted when necessary. “We’re trying to come up with everything we can do to come up with different ways to get past this shortage of bus drivers. It’s not just us — it’s nationwide.”
He added that pay for bus drivers locally is competitive with other areas, noting that Roane County sits at the ninth highest paid drivers in the country and “we’re pretty close.”
A lot of other districts, he noted, don’t offer any — or if they do, it’s very few — benefits beyond pay. MCS, however, offers health insurance, retirement, sick days and other benefits.
“If we paid more would we have a full staff? We may,” he said. “If we could ever do it, I’d love to do it. I think we’d draw more people into transportation.”
