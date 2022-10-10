A teacher at Riceville Elementary School is attempting to create a pavilion in memory of his late wife.
During the monthly McMinn County School Board meeting last Thursday, Faun Ramey, a teacher at Riceville Elementary School, expressed his interest to the board to create something in honor of his late wife.
“I’m Mr. Faun Ramey. I teach at Riceville and I have taught there for 25 years,” Ramey said to the board members. “Some of you probably know, some of you may not know but, my wife passed away over the summer. When she passed I knew I wanted to do something in remembrance.”
He stated that his late wife was passionate about tennis.
“I thought about what could I do, tennis-wise, for the tennis team that the high school and middle school would benefit from,” he stated. “As the coach and for the players there, we need bathrooms and we need shade, so I would like to propose self funding of the pavilion that I have given you a copy of (the school board).”
He noted the pavilion would be roughly 152 square feet and similar to the Eureka Trail building.
“That is what I would like to get approval for,” he addressed the board. “I know I left a lot out but if you have any questions, please ask.”
He noted that the facility would be placed at the high school since the middle school students go to the high school to play.
The board noted they would have to proceed with the project in the same manner they did with the McMinn County High School Performance Center with the exception of the Ramey’s proposal being self funded.
“We would want to go through Main Street (Studio Architects) and make sure that we are meeting with all ADA compliance, connecting to existing power and sewer, that kind of thing,” MCS Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Heath Frazier mentioned. “I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t want to do it. I think it’s a great thing.”
The board members as a whole complemented Ramey on the idea and the thought that he is willing to fund the project.
Board Chairman Jonathan Pierce commended Ramey for proposing the idea and encouraged him to go through the proper channels and re-approach the board as a recommendation.
“This is informative,” Pierce said. “We thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.