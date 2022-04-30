Twelve suspects are in custody and four more are still being sought in an ongoing “major” illicit drug investigation.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced Wednesday that a months-long, multi-agency drug operation has been ongoing in McMinn County which has involved McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the 10th Judicial District Attorney General’s office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Roughly eight kilograms of meth, as well as various amounts of cocaine, Xanax and hydrocodone were among the drugs seized as part of the investigation. The case was nicknamed “Propane Cowboys.”
Following the 2021 covert investigation, a total of 16 suspects were indicted by the McMinn County Grand Jury on April 19. The following individuals were indicted and arrested over the past few days:
• Raymond Scott Knox: one count of conspiracy to possess, manufacture and/or sell a schedule II drug (meth) over 300 grams; one count of possession of a schedule II drug (meth), 300 grams or more, with intent to sell or deliver; seven counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (meth); one count of conspiracy to sell/deliver/manufacture/possess with intent to distribute a schedule IV drug (Alprazolam); three counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs (Alprazolam); three counts of possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony; one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; one count of conspiracy to possess, manufacture and/or sell a schedule II drug (cocaine); two counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (cocaine), half a gram or more; four counts of sale/deliver/aid-abet the sale/delivery of drugs obtained with TennCare; two counts of sell/deliver/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (hydrocodone); one count of conspiracy to sell/deliver/manufacture/possess with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (hydrocodone)
• Melissa Skinner: one count of conspiracy to possess, manufacture and/or sell a schedule II drug (methamphetamine) over 300 grams; one count of possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine), 300 grams or more, with intent to sell or deliver; seven counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (methamphetamine); one count of conspiracy to sell/deliver/manufacture/possess with intent to distribute a schedule IV drug (Alprazolam); three counts manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to distribute schedule IV (Alprazolam) drugs; one count possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony; one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; one count of conspiracy to possess, manufacture and/or sell a schedule II drug (cocaine); two counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (cocaine), half a gram or more; four counts of sale/delivery/aid-abet the sale/delivery of drugs obtained with TennCare; two counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (hydrocodone); one count of conspiracy to sell/deliver/manufacture/possess with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (hydrocodone)
• Johnathan Knox: one count of conspiracy to possess, manufacture and/or sell a schedule II drug (cocaine); two counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (cocaine), half a gram or more
• Kenneth Huckaby (in federal custody): one count of conspiracy to possess, manufacture and/or sell a schedule II drug (methamphetamine) over 300 grams; one count of possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine), 300 grams or more with intent to sell or deliver; seven counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (methamphetamine)
• Douglas Hutchinson: one count of conspiracy to possess, manufacture and/or sell a schedule II drug (methamphetamine) over 300 grams; one count of possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine), 300 grams or more, with intent to sell or deliver; seven counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (methamphetamine); one count possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony; one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
• George Buchanan: one count of conspiracy to possess, manufacture and/or sell a schedule II drug (methamphetamine) over 300 grams; one count of possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine), 300 grams or more, with intent to sell or deliver; seven counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (methamphetamine)
• Laurence Schmidt: one count of conspiracy to possess, manufacture and/or sell a schedule II drug (methamphetamine) over 300 grams; one count of possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine), 300 grams or more, with intent to sell or deliver; seven counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (methamphetamine)
• Russell Rouse (in Bradley County Jail): one count of conspiracy to possess, manufacture and/or sell a schedule II drug (methamphetamine) over 300 grams: one count of possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine), 300 grams or more, with intent to sell or deliver; seven counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (methamphetamine)
• Zachery Liner: one count of conspiracy to possess, manufacture and/or sell a schedule II drug (methamphetamine) over 300 grams; one count of possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine), 300 grams or more, with intent to sell or deliver; seven counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (methamphetamine); one count of conspiracy to sell/deliver/manufacture/possess with intent to distribute a schedule IV drug (Alprazolam); two counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to distribute schedule IV (Alprazolam) drugs; one count of possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine), 300 grams or more, with intent to sell or deliver; seven counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (methamphetamine)
• Felix Macuga III: two counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (hydrocodone); one count of conspiracy to sell/deliver/manufacture/possess with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (hydrocodone)
• Stacy Dewayne Moses: four counts of sale/deliver/aid-abet the sale/delivery of drugs obtained with TennCare; two counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (hydrocodone); one count of conspiracy to sell/deliver/manufacture/possess with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (hydrocodone); one count of conspiracy to sell/deliver/manufacture/possess with intent to distribute a schedule IV drug (Alprazolam); two counts manufacture/deliver/possess with intent to distribute schedule IV (Alprazolam) drugs
• Wanda Simpson: four counts of sale/delivery/aid-abet the sale/delivery of drugs obtained with TennCare; two counts of sale/delivery/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (hydrocodone); one count of conspiracy to sell/deliver/manufacture/possess with intent to distribute a schedule II drug (hydrocodone); one count of conspiracy to sell/deliver/manufacture/possess with intent to distribute a schedule IV drug (Alprazolam); two counts manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to distribute schedule IV (Alprazolam) drugs
Four suspects remain at large as of press time.
On April 21, law enforcement officials conducted an arrest operation seeking the indicted suspects, in which several were taken into custody. Over the weekend, additional suspects were either taken into custody or turned themselves in to the McMinn County Jail.
According to Guy, most of the arrests in McMinn County were in the Athens and Niota areas.
“I want to commend our officers, the DTF agents and the TBI for the great work that was done to take down this major meth operation down,” Guy said. “The ‘Propane Cowboys’ case is a victory for the citizens of our county as well as also our region and our state.”
