Table Graces, the community food pantry outreach program of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Athens, is hosting the inaugural Run to the Table 5K/1-mile walk on Saturday, Sept. 24. The race will be a color run and start and end at Market Park Pavilion and wind through Downtown Athens.
Event organizer Janie Ehmig, Hunger Relief Coordinator at Table Graces, stated, “Our goal is to make Run to the Table a premier annual event to raise awareness of hunger in our community and join forces to eventually eliminate hunger.”
The run will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, in conjunction with Feeding America’s National Hunger Month. Check in will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the race starting at 8:30 a.m. The race will wind around Downtown Athens and will pass by Table Graces Food Pantry during the route.
“In planning this event to raise awareness and funds for alleviating hunger, we wanted to make it joyful, too. This race will be a color run, where runners are doused with chalk colors. We are celebrating all that we can accomplish if we work together to feed our community” said St. Paul’s rector, Mother Claire Brown.
If you want to race virtually, run, walk, bike, swim or hike to meet your personal goal, do so between Sept. 17 and Sept. 24. Paid in-person and virtual racers will receive a race T-shirt and a chance to win a race time award.
Awards will be given to the fastest male runner, fastest female, youngest runner, most senior runner, fastest youth 5-10, fastest youth 11-16, and the Hunger Fighter Award will be given to the largest organized team.
Fundraising will continue through Sunday, Oct. 1.
To register for the race or to make a donation to Table Graces, go to www.stpaulsathens.org/run or email stpaulstablegraces@gmail.com
According to a news release, “Over 10 years ago, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church recognized the hunger needs in the Athens community and opened their doors every Wednesday afternoon to serve a hot bowl of soup. Before long, the church realized the community needed more, so a section of the church was turned into a food pantry and St. Paul’s began to give out grocery staples upon request. In 2016, St. Paul’s partnered with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, which enabled the church to purchase food staples at a discounted rate and evolved into a USDA-certified pantry. Prior to the pandemic, approximately 65 families were assisted each week. When the pandemic created greater needs, the church took a leap of faith and leased space in Downtown Athens and Table Graces Food Pantry was opened in December 2020. Currently over 400 families receive a large box of groceries weekly. Each box contains the makings for two dinners, two lunches, bread, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks and a week’s worth of breakfast items for a family of four.”
“Currently 19.3% of McMinn County residents are living below the poverty threshold and 16.1% are identified as food insecure. Approximately 18.6% of our children are living with food insecurities,” said Ehmig.
“We are so proud that the City of Athens has officially declared the month of September Hunger Action Month in Athens and are joining us in helping make Athens/McMinn County hunger free,” added Brown.For more information, contact St. Paul’s by phone at 423-745-2224 or email office@stpaulsathens.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.