The Athens-McMinn Family YMCA will be handing out 1,000 fresh produce food boxes to the community every Thursday for the month of October. Staff and volunteers will be in the lower lot of the YMCA from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Thursday to hand out the boxes drive thru style as cars arrive. Groups are encouraged to contact debbie@athensmcmin nymca.org to arrange pick up in an effort to reach those who do not have transportation.
Marcella Center for the Arts & Education Community Center will be hosting a fundraiser “RoadBlock” on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Monroe Street and Main Street intersection in Sweetwater. The event will be respecting the COVID-19 restrictions.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have a nature-themed Facebook Live Storytime and crafts on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. There will be no programs happening at the Library. The Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will have their regular monthly meeting on Friday, Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Anyone is welcome to attend. For questions call the Library at (423) 263-9475.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 204 and 205 on Washington Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will last until Friday, Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for the remodeling of a building. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency will be distributing USDA truck to truck food box program to eligible McMinn County residents on Thursday, Oct. 15. The food distribution will start at 8:30 a.m. and go to 11 a.m. at Athens Regional Park. Those who received commodities in September will be eligible for this distribution, you will not need a commodities card. In accordance with federal law and USDA policy, SETHRA is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
The City of Athens and McMinn County have announced improvements to the Eureka Trail’s Athens trailhead, located at 1400 East Madison Avenue, to include the construction of a permanent parking lot and restroom facility.
This construction will require the use of a temporary parking area in Athens through mid-November. Trail users entering the Athens Trailhead will be directed by signage to grass parking on the south or left side of the entrance. Car stops are in the grass and users are asked to pull all the way forward when parking. There are seven spaces available for vehicles only. Vehicles with trailers are asked to park at the Englewood Trailhead, located at County Road 550 directly off Highway 39 across from the BP Station.
Work also continues on the Highway 39 crossing and users are asked to take caution when crossing this and all road crossings.
“These new improvements are one of the most requested items in my office,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks and Recreation. “Having permanent facilities will greatly improve the experience of the daily user and will enhance our ability to host first class events at the trail. I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time of improvement.”
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
Anyone with questions about filling out an online job application, posting an item to Facebook Marketplace, or using a new phone is invited to technology help sessions at E.G. Fisher Public Library.
The library, through a grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives, is hosting weekly one-on-one technology help sessions. Patrons may call 423-745-7782 for additional information or to request a specific appointment time. Appointments are not required.
All classes are free of charge and open to all. All library patrons ages five and up are required to wear a mask.
• One-on-One Technology Help Sessions — Mondays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and noon.
• Spanish Language Technology Help Sessions — Wednesdays between 2 and 4 p.m.
