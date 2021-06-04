A recently-completed comprehensive study of the Athens Fire Department identified several priorities.
The study was conducted by the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS). Athens Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth reviewed the study results with members of the Athens City Council at last month’s study session.
The study is based on guidance from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the Insurance Service Office (ISO) Fire Suppression Rating Schedule, which determines the ISO rating for individual jurisdictions. Athens is currently rated an ISO level 2 jurisdiction — which is just below the best rating of a level 1.
Ainsworth said the study further reinforces many of the needs he has already communicated to the council, including additional personnel, a third fire station and a new training facility.
Currently, Athens has two fire stations — one at the Athens Municipal Building and the other on Congress Parkway near its intersection with Decatur Pike.
“There was one of these studies done 16 years ago and it basically said the same thing,” said Ainsworth. “In a nutshell, we should have 3.4 fire stations today. Sixteen years ago, it was right around three, but we’ve annexed since then.”
Ainsworth noted the close proximity of the city’s existing fire stations.
“My stations today are on top of each other,” he said.
The study states that each engine company should cover a 1.5-mile radius and a ladder company should cover a 2.5-mile radius.
“We don’t have a staffed ladder company,” said Ainsworth noting that the city does have a ladder truck. “We’ve got to get that ladder truck staffed and running every day.”
The study recommends moving the Congress Parkway fire station (Station #2) closer to Exit 49 of Interstate 75 and adding a third station near Exit 52.
“I don’t completely, from an operational standpoint, agree with that being a starting point,” said Ainsworth.
He said moving Station #2 only spreads out the two existing facilities, but would not add capacity to the department.
“That’s not a starting point,” said Ainsworth. “My starting point is we’ve got to add resources, not take away.”
Ainsworth developed an alternative to the MTAS recommendation that would establish a triangular coverage area between three strategically-placed fire stations.
“I’m basing this off of where my call volume is at; where my need is at,” he said.
Ainsworth agrees with building a station near Exit 49. He suggested the two other stations eventually be located on North Congress Parkway near the Highway 305 intersection and in the City Park neighborhood along West Madison Avenue. He called this a “perfect world” scenario and conceded that it is not currently financially feasible.
Ainsworth again emphasized the need to provide full-time staffing for the city’s ladder truck for larger buildings that require a higher volume of water and do not have adequate existing fire suppression infrastructure.
“Our ladder truck is useless because it’s not staffed,” he said.
He referenced the recent fire at the Athens Housing Authority, which resulted in a total loss of the building, as an example of the need for a full-time ladder truck.
“From the time we received the call until that truck got there was 16.13 minutes,” said Ainsworth. “That is absolutely unacceptable.”
The on-duty staff arrived on scene in four minutes. The off-duty battalion chief that arrived in the ladder truck had to come from home to pick up the truck before heading to the scene.
“Would it have made a difference? Most likely,” said Ainsworth of a faster response. “But unfortunately, that’s how it works. That truck needs to be staffed sooner than later.”
According to the NFPA, Athens should have 15 people per shift — more than double the seven people it currently has per shift.
“Sixteen years ago, it was the same thing. Nothing’s changed,” said Ainsworth.
More details from the MTAS study, including staffing recommendations, will be included in a future edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
