The McMinn Senior Activity Center has announced that it will re-open to the community for the first time in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center will re-open its doors initially from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 and June 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The senior center will officially re-open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on a daily basis starting in July.
“We are excited to invite all of our current members back to the center as well as encouraging new seniors to visit the center to see all of the great programs and opportunities that we offer to the community,” said Activity Center Executive Director Tina South. “We invite anyone age 50 and up to join in the fun.”
The center is set to open in July with many of the same activities like bingo and choir. The pool room, library and computer lab will also be open.
The center will also add other programs and activities, so interested parties can check the website at www.mcminnseniors.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/McminnSeniorCenter for more information.
Bingo will resume from 9:30-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.ms, followed by Brain Games on Monday and crafts on Wednesday. Quilting will also be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday mornings.
Choir will continue beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday mornings beginning at 10 a.m. with quilting and knitting at noon.
Thursday morning will feature games including shuffleboard, cornhole and horseshoes beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Friday morning Jam Session will be back at 9:30 a.m.
A nutritious congregate meal will also be available at 11:30 a.m. by reservation beginning July 1.
While the crowd of seniors who regularly visit the center has been missing the last year because of the pandemic, the center has been providing meals and support to the senior citizens of McMinn County. From March 2020 until the first week of June, the center had delivered over 30,000 meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program.
“It has been a long time with the pandemic,” South said. “The lack of socialization hasn’t been good for our seniors and we are excited to get everyone back with their friends and neighbors. For some, it’s the focal point of their day, coming to the center.”
For more information, contact the senior center at 423-745-6830.
