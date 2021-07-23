The director of Athens City Schools passed his initial evaluation with flying colors during last week’s board meeting.
This wasn’t the first evaluation by a school board ACS Director Robert Greene has faced throughout his career and not the first one by a school board in Athens as he previously served as director from 2009 to 2015.
In his first evaluation since returning to the system, however, Greene scored almost exclusively 4s and 5s — on a scale of 1-5, meaning above expectations and significantly above expectations — and received no scores below a 3.
He received a total of five 3s out of 14 scores each in six different categories.
There was no quantitative portion of this year’s evaluation due to the COVID-19 disruption of standardized testing, so all results were based on observations.
“We should be pleased,” Board Chairman Mike Bevins said of the evaluation. “That was a very strong performance during a very tough time.”
Scores were given by all six board members and eight members of the administration. Categories included “board relationships,” “community relationships,” “staff and personnel relationships,” “facilities and finance,” “vision” and “student achievement.”
The highest score Greene received was in finance and facilities, where he tallied 168 out of a possible 180 points. That was followed by board relationships, which came in at 148 points out of 180.
All scores from members of the administration were either a 4 or a 5.
“You’ve been very gracious and I appreciate it,” Greene said. “It has been a tough time, but it’s been a team effort. It’s been everybody in this office.”
He added that the school system has remained strong from his first tenure to his current one.
“This is a great place to be,” he said. “It was the last time I was here and it still is.”
Looking forward, Greene said moving past the COVID-19 school year and building on what they learned is going to be key.
“Our goal now is to get over last year,” he noted. “We did a good job last year, (now) move on and start next year on a high note. Don’t linger on some of the hardships of last year.”
The evaluation was only discussed during last week’s meeting. The results were distributed to the board members and they will vote to either accept or reject the results during the August regular meeting.
