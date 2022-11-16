The city will play host to the annual Athens Old Fashioned Christmas celebration.
The event is currently scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and will go until 8 p.m. in Downtown Athens with this year’s theme being “The Grinch.”
Athens Main Street Event Coordinator Stewart Mason expressed his excitement for the event.
“I’m really excited. We are approaching 30 years if we haven’t already approached it so we are looking forward to it again this year,” Mason said. “This event is a come together time for our community. It puts people in the holiday spirit for Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year’s.”
According to Mason, the Grinch will be “lurking” around the event and will be making a special appearance during the lighting of the tree that is scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m.
“Public works will start closing the streets at 4 p.m. and we will have our vendors set up,” he noted. “Festivities will start kicking off around 5 p.m. with our local dance troupe that will be performing in front of the courthouse and some of our local choirs are going to sing and we will have a few solo acts as well.”
Mason hopes everyone will attend the event and take advantage of the variety of stores that Downtown Athens has to offer.
“I hope everybody has a good time and gets ready to get their shopping done,” he noted. “A lot of the local business owners have been busy this week decorating for the holidays. We know the event happens before Thanksgiving but we hope everyone will get out and mingle together.”
According to information provided by Athens Main Street, s{span}everal merchants will participate in the “Friendly City Shop Hop” which allows customers to seek clues for a chance to win one of four $250 shopping sprees. It is sponsored by Main Street Athens.{/span}
{span}”Be careful when going into downtown because there will be a big closure this year for Downtown Christmas,” he said. “Most of the streets in the immediate downtown area will be closed, so just be cautious of people walking around and of the closures. Please come out and enjoy shopping downtown stores, we will have several food trucks this year and some local vendors so there will be a lot this year. We hope everyone comes and has a great time.”{/span}
