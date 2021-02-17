A request has been made by a citizen to change out the gym floor at Riceville Elementary School.
During last week’s monthly McMinn County School Board meeting, Leah Sauceman requested that the commission consider removing the composite tile floor that is in place now for a different substance.
She argued that the composite tile floor is not safe enough for the sports and activities that take place on the gym.
No decision was made Thursday night, but discussion did ensue after Sauceman’s presentation.
She opened by listing what the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) considers “common and acceptable sports surfaces” and included maple, hardwood, polyurethane, recycled rubber and vinyl. Those “not recognized” as common or acceptable, she noted, are composite tile, concrete and concrete composite.
She also argued that the ASTM grades hardwood at a range of 12% to 14% in force reduction, while it grades concrete at less than 1%.
“All of the impact when you have people running on the floor comes back in their body causing injuries,” she said. “Anything less than 10% is not considered safe.”
She also pointed to “foot stability,” “surface traction” and “energy return” (which allows for jumping and the vertical leap) as other areas where the floor does not meet the standards of the ASTM.
“We are putting 650 students at risk each week,” she said, adding that her daughter has been injured while playing basketball on the court and her husband, who is a teacher and coaches basketball at Riceville, was injured when his ladder fell on the court as well.
There has been talk of consolidating schools and building a new middle school in place of the existing Riceville Elementary, though that has been placed on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t think we can wait,” she said. “(The new floor) can be taken up and put on the new gym.”
After her presentation, Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkison noted that the building is 55 years old and there have been no changes to the floor since then.
“That floor is the original floor that was in the building,” he said. “As I understand it, that floor was imported from Europe. It was an expensive, expensive floor.”
MCS Board Member Jonathan Pierce added that while it does have some concerns, it is a “unique” floor.
“It’s a hard floor,” he said. “It’s also a beautiful floor if maintained properly. I don’t know what the experts would say, but if we were building a new one today, I don’t think we’d be able to vote for a floor as expensive as that.”
In response to a question, Parkison noted that there have been no injury or accident claims in the past “several years” as a result of the floor.
Sauceman, however, argued that doesn’t necessarily mean there haven’t been injuries.
“Nobody has reported them,” she said. “It doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen.”
