Brycen Perian has completed his Eagle Scout project, providing two camping grills to the City of Etowah.
Perian made two camp-style grills with his dad and received aid from other members of Boy Scout Troop 74 to place the grills for the Etowah community to use at the pavilions at the 6th Street playground and at the walking track at the L&N Depot.
“We built and set these camp grills that can be found at campgrounds such as Gee Creek and other places along the river,” Perian noted.
“I was pretty excited to see this project complete. It was a pretty big milestone because I have been in the scouts since 2nd grade and I just now got done with my Eagle Project.”
He decided on the idea of creating grills for community members to have something to cook on while enjoying the parks.
“I hope these grills get good use over the decades,” Perian said.
Reflecting on the past, Perian stated that he originally joined the scouts because his friends had joined.
“They eventually ended up quitting but I decided to stick with it,” he recalled. “It has brought me here to my sophomore year in high school and whenever you get your Eagle it really helps when putting in job applications and everything else, so I think it will help me get a good job after high school.”
He believes his time in the scouts has taught him a lot of life lessons.
Looking towards the future, Perian plans to pursue a career in welding.
“Another reason why we chose to do these camp grills was so I could get a little practice in welding,” he expressed. “It is what I have always wanted to do.”
His mother, Terri Perian, stated that she and her husband are proud of their son for his accomplishments.
“Cub Scouts is a family deal and everything is done with the family,” she noted. “When they switch over to the troop it is all boy-led — it is amazing to watch them grow up and take responsibility for things.”
She gave advice to any parents who may be contemplating allowing their son to join the scouts.
“Like I had said, when you go in Cub Scouts it is all a family thing. You go on trips together and you will have lots of one on one time with your child,” she noted. “It is amazing to watch them grow up, for example when they join the troop you’ll be able to drop them off somewhere in the mountains for a weekend and they can survive because they learn how to cook, what they can and can’t eat, etc. and it is just amazing to me that he (Brycen) is someone who went from someone that was very dependent on his parents to being very independent.”
