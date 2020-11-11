The “grand dream” of a lot of people took its next step recently when the City of Athens received its loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the new consolidated Pre-K through 5th grade school building.
The city held a ceremony to accept the $35 million loan for building Phase One of the Athens City Schools Building Project with USDA State Director Jim Tracy on hand.
“This is really getting to the finish line of a dream this community has had for well over 15 years,” City Manager C. Seth Sumner said. “There’s been a need in this community for much longer than that.”
The challenge to make this happen, he noted, was to figure out the funding.
“How does a small, poor, rural community accomplish such a grand dream,” he asked. “We set out on the path to look at models we could use to properly fund such a grand dream.”
That mechanism appeared when Sumner was at a conference in Middle Tennessee.
“I was in Nashville when State Director Tracy grabbed me in the hallway at a conference and paired me with members of his staff to talk about using the rural development program,” Sumner explained. “We used that as an insurance policy depending on the fluctuation of the bond market.”
Tracy spoke during the ceremony, noting that building the consolidated school project is a “big challenge” and adding his praise for the city and the people here.
“The Athens school district is a great school district,” he said. “It’s got a reputation all across the state. It’s great that this concept of a Pre-K through 5 school is going to improve that.”
He stressed that moving forward, the development of current students is vital to society.
“We need leaders,” he said. “Communities that are doing well have good leaders. It’s an honor for us to be here to help and assist with this loan for the community. I’m excited about what this is going to mean for the City of Athens and all the students and young people.”
Athens City Schools Director Robert Greene and Athens Mayor Chuck Burris also spoke, emphasizing the amount of work that has gone into this project by many people.
“Many people have put a lot of work and dreams in this beyond just me,” Greene said. “This will make the buildings as good as the people who work in them.”
Burris added that “it’s a good day for the City of Athens, it’s a good day for the children of Athens.”
