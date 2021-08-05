Starr Regional Health & Rehabilitation (SRHR) announced that it has been awarded five stars in the Nursing Home Five-Star Quality Rating System published on the Nursing Home Compare website by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Nursing homes with five stars are considered to have exceeded average quality on a consistent basis. SRHR’s five-star rating places the facility in the top 22% of all nursing homes in the state with respect to health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Only 68 of the 312 nursing homes in Tennessee rated received five stars.
“Starr Regional Health & Rehabilitation has remained committed to patient safety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been a very challenging time for all skilled nursing and long-term care facilities due to the vulnerability of the patient population,” said John McLain, chief executive officer of Starr Regional Medical Center. “We are so proud to have received this recognition from CMS. It is a testament to the care and commitment of our team, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and advance our mission of making communities healthier.”
The star rating system is designed to help consumers, their families and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily and to help identify areas about which consumers may want to ask questions. Nursing homes with five stars, the highest rating possible, are considered to be well above average quality.
The system determines an overall star rating for each nursing home and a separate rating for health inspections, staffing and quality measures, which offer information on how well nursing homes are caring for their residents’ physical and clinical needs.
“It is an honor to serve the healthcare needs of our communities and to be entrusted by our patients and their loved ones to provide the high-quality, individualized care each patient needs and deserves,” said Wallace Stutts, administrator of SRHR. “We are grateful for our providers and staff for their commitment to our patients and to one another. It is their continued dedication that made this five-star rating possible and that will continue to drive our quality improvement initiatives going forward.”
For more information on the star rating system and Nursing Home Compare, visit the CMS website at Medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare
For more information on Starr Regional Health & Rehabilitation, visit StarrRegional.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.