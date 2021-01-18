Athens Mayor Bo Perkinson is encouraging his fellow Council members to celebrate volunteerism in this community.
Perkinson emphasized at last week’s Athens City Council study session how important he believes it is to recognize Athenians who have given their time to serve the city. The Council periodically presents the Very Important Volunteer Individual (VIVID) Award to citizens who meet this criteria.
“There is a spirit of volunteerism around here that is second to none in cities our size,” said Perkinson. “Even through the pandemic, things have changed and all, but volunteerism is alive and well.”
Perkinson noted that he already has two people in mind for future nominations. The award is typically presented as a surprise to the recipient during regular Council meetings.
Each Council member has the option to make nominations for this award. The Council member submits the nominee’s biography and list of contributions to be included in a proclamation that is read by the nominating Council member during a meeting. Award winners receive a certificate and a pin to signify their achievement.
“We’ve recognized an awful lot of people, but there’s others out there that haven’t been,” said Perkinson. “It shows to them that we appreciate them and certainly it inspires others to maybe want to do likewise.”
Perkinson called it a “highlight” of Council meetings not only to honor these volunteers, but also to learn about the different ways they have served their community that may have previously been unknown to most people.
Council member Frances Witt-McMahan, who was recently sworn in for her first term on the Council, asked for clarification on how often this award may be presented.
“It’s not on any timeline,” replied City Manager C. Seth Sumner.
Perkinson said he would like to feature a VIVID Award winner at every Council meeting.
